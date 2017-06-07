Is there a Broadway musical about Cher's life in the works? You better "Believe" it!

"Just got off phone [with] Writer & Director of musical," The Grammy award winner announced on Twitter. "There Will [be] performance in THEATRE WITH ACTORS, DANCERS, SINGERS!!"

Cher has put her story into the hands of director Jason Moore, who directed the Broadway hit Avenue Q before breaking into movies with Pitch Perfect and Sisters. Moore has also directed several episodes of TV's biggest shows, including Dawson's Creek, One Tree Hill and Everwood.