H.O.L.Y cow! Tyler Hubbard is going to be a dad.

The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife Hayley Hubbard are expecting their first child together, the excited couple announced on social media Wednesday.

"We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited.... WE ARE PREGNANT," the musician captioned a photo of him and his wife holding a pregnancy test. "Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard."

As the couple told People, they're expecting their son or daughter right before the new year. "The due date is the end of December—we're going to be off the road [and] be able to be home for the first few months. It's just crazy how it all worked out so perfectly."