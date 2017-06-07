John Shearer/Getty Images for Florida Georgia Line
H.O.L.Y cow! Tyler Hubbard is going to be a dad.
The Florida Georgia Line singer and his wife Hayley Hubbard are expecting their first child together, the excited couple announced on social media Wednesday.
"We've had such a hard time not telling everybody for the last few months because we are SO excited.... WE ARE PREGNANT," the musician captioned a photo of him and his wife holding a pregnancy test. "Holy cow we're going to be parents. God is so good and we can't wait for this next chapter of our life. #lilhubbard."
As the couple told People, they're expecting their son or daughter right before the new year. "The due date is the end of December—we're going to be off the road [and] be able to be home for the first few months. It's just crazy how it all worked out so perfectly."
Hayley had a hunch she was expecting when she suddenly couldn't sleep.
"We'd just gotten back from California and I wasn't sleeping when we got back and … I woke up one night and I was like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm pregnant,'" she told the magazine. "So I took a test the next morning and I couldn't even contain myself I was so excited. I honestly didn't have time to think of how to surprise Tyler, so I just jumped back into bed and showed him the pregnancy stick."
While they're thrilled to start a family, Hayley's pregnancy hasn't been entirely smooth. "Tons of morning sickness. Just nausea all day, but that's to be expected," she described. However, the mom-to-be opted to take a trip to Malawi, where the hospital conditions put everything in perspective.
"We were in a lot of hospitals with women that just had babies and they were with their newborns in these dirty congested hospitals and no sheets on the bed—you know, conditions you would never want to have your baby in—so suddenly I didn't feel as sick or feel as sad," she explained to People.
No matter where this next chapter of their life takes them, it sounds like they are ready to roll with the punches.
"We haven't put a whole lot of pressure on ourselves to just try to have a baby or not try to have a baby," Tyler said. "We've just been going with it and seeing what happens, and it's been fun to live in that moment for a little while of, 'If it happens, great. If it doesn't, great as well.' So that's where we've been, and it's been fun to trust God and know that his timing is perfect. It really is so perfect."
Congratulations to the future first-time parents!