James Corden can now add "Man of the Year" to his growing resume.
The comedian was honored with Glamour U.K.'s reputable title on Wednesday, which he accepted at the 2017 Glamour Awards after being introduced by his good friend Liam Payne(who hilariously dubbed him the "sixth member of One Direction").
Upon taking the stage, Corden recalled his history with the publication.
"I was thinking today that when I hosted this thing, it was the first thing I'd ever hosted in my life," he recalled. "And I remember thinking afterwards, 'I rather enjoyed that', and now that is part of my life and I'm very, very honored to be back here."
Of course, he couldn't help but throw in a quick joke to start things off, noting, "I've stood back here and watched a number of chiseled, handsome men win this award, and I feel I'm really doing it for the big fellas to show anything is possible."
He continued, "But thank you Glamour! You've always been an incredible supporter of mine. You were the first magazine to ever give me an interview. You were the first magazine I ever wrote something for, and you were the first magazine to name me a single 'Man of the Year.'"
He also mentioned the long list of women who've impacted his life.
"I've been very lucky that my whole life and career has been shaped by some amazing women," he said before thanking his manager, Gavin & Stacey's Ruth Jones, his mother, his sisters, and (last but certainly not least) his wife, Julia Carey, and their daughter, who he called "his favorite women in the world."
Speaking of women, Corden wears an iconic Dior feminist t-shirt on the front of the Man of the Year issue for Glamour U.K., which reads: "We should all be feminists."
While he loves the shirt, he hopes that in the future it won't hold as much meaning as it does today.
"The truth is, wearing that t-shirt on that magazine, it didn't even occur to me that it would be anything that would even be considered as brave because I don't think it should be," he concluded. "I long for the day when it isn't a time where we talk about women's rights or equality or any of those things, and it would just be a matter of fact of the world that we're living in."
