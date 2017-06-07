Rachel Bloom, the Golden Globe winning star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, doesn't care about award shows. Not even the Emmys. Get it? Good.

If you need further proof, watch the music video she made about that very topic. It's also a good way to scratch that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend itch because The CW series hasn't been on since FEBRUARY. The horror.

In the music video above, Bloom learns about the nature of an Emmy campaign when her publicist suggests she makes a music video to bring attention to her show and performance.

"My music vahdios are not for anyone's amusement," Bloom says in the video below. "OK? They are artistic manifestations. I'm not doing any of that!"