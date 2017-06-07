Rachel Bloom, the Golden Globe winning star of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, doesn't care about award shows. Not even the Emmys. Get it? Good.
If you need further proof, watch the music video she made about that very topic. It's also a good way to scratch that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend itch because The CW series hasn't been on since FEBRUARY. The horror.
In the music video above, Bloom learns about the nature of an Emmy campaign when her publicist suggests she makes a music video to bring attention to her show and performance.
"My music vahdios are not for anyone's amusement," Bloom says in the video below. "OK? They are artistic manifestations. I'm not doing any of that!"
And of course she then launches into a song with lyrics such as: "I don't need to beg for some acclaim/ to desperately build my fame. I write and sing and act to be a part/ of a community of people who value integrity."
E! News caught up with Bloom and her Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna at the Gracie Awards where the show was honored with an award for Best Comedy and Donna Lynne Champlin, Paula on the series, took home the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Comedy or Musical.
"It's really wonderful for the show to be acknowledged, not just for us, but for everyone we work with. It's such a labor of love, it's a lot of work, so it's wonderful to be acknowledged. It's like having a child, it's like our Bar Mitzvah," Brosh McKenna told E! News at the Gracies, which honors women in media.
"Four out of five of our [executive producers] are women. We have a nursery in our writers office. We really appreciate representation of women in the media, so it means a lot to get this from an organization that is specifically recognizing that," Bloom said.
But wait, doesn't Rachel Bloom not care about award shows?!
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns to The CW this fall on Fridays at 8 p.m. with Jane the Virgin following. What can you expect? "If you heard the title of the show and thought, ‘Oh, that might be funny Fatal Attraction,' this will be the season for you," Bloom teased.
Click play on the video up top for more from Brosh McKenna and Bloom about women in Hollywood.