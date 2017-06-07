Road Rules Star Danny Dias Dead at 34

Former Road Rules star Danny Dias has died.

The MTV cast member who rose to fame as a competitor on the 13th season of the reality show in 2004, passed away. As police told E! News, concerned friends called authorities after not hearing from him for a couple of days. After gaining entry into the apartment, authorities found a man identified as Daniel Dias dead. However, police could not confirm that it was the MTV star. He was 34 years old.

According to a report from TMZ, Dias was allegedly at his Brooklyn apartment over the weekend with a friend. Per the outlet, his friend told law enforcement he saw Dias take what he believed was LSD and mushrooms and subsequently freaked out and ran into his room. The friend allegedly left the apartment and continued to call Dias over the weekend, but got no response.