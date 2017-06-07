Felicity Jones Flashes a Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Rumors

All eyes were on Felicity Jones at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards Tuesday.

The star of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story showed up to Berkeley Square Gardens in London wearing a black gown from Christian Dior's Fall 2017 Ready to Wear collection. But it was the diamond ring on her left hand that really had people talking, as Us Weekly had reported three weeks ago that Charles Guard popped the question in early May. The event marked Jones' first public appearance since the rumored proposal; her rep ignored E! News' requests for comment.

Neither Jones nor Guard has commented on the status of their relationship.