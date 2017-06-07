Was there ever any doubt that George Clooney's twins would be adorable?
Two hours after Amal Clooney welcomed son Alexander Clooney and daughter Ella Clooney in the U.K. Tuesday, the happy family of four Skyped with George's parents, Nick Clooney and Nina Warren, who live in Northern Kentucky. "They are gorgeous. Nina swears they have George's nose," Nick, 83, told Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke in a phone interview. "Not both of them—one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George's] nose, his little profile."
"I love their names, Alexander and Ella," Nick added. "Both sound terrific."
The veteran journalist also revealed that the children have "dark hair" and "are gorgeous."
George and Amal have not yet shared any photos of their twins with the public.
Calling Amal a "superwoman," Nick said the new mom is doing "terrifically well" and that she was "guiding the narration" on Skype. "She was in charge of the conversation." Just last week, she was joking that she was "'as big as a house,' which, of course, for her is a very small house."
Nick reiterated that Amal and George were "doing wonderfully well" after the twins' arrival Tuesday. "George—his eyes were glazed, so I'm not sure that he was sober. Now that's a joke!"
In all seriousness, he "wasn't sure" George would ever become a father. "When we met Amal, we got that figured out in a hurry," Nick said. "Just as I, George married up. I did and so did he."
Nick isn't sure when he'll travel to the U.K. to meet his newest grandchildren. (He and Nina also have two adult grandchildren.) "They have enough on their plate to have some visiting grandparents coming in to London," he explained. "So we'll leave that one entirely up to them."
Amal's father, Ramzi Alamuddin, was in Beirut Tuesday when he told French news agency AFP, "Everything is perfect. I am very happy for them. They will be great parents." Later that afternoon, Amal's mother, Baria Alamuddin—who was present for the twins' births—told the AFP the family is "over the moon" now that the twins are finally here. "It was a beautiful delivery," she told the agency. "Everything went well. The babies are beautiful and doing well."