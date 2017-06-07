Was there ever any doubt that George Clooney's twins would be adorable?

Two hours after Amal Clooney welcomed son Alexander Clooney and daughter Ella Clooney in the U.K. Tuesday, the happy family of four Skyped with George's parents, Nick Clooney and Nina Warren, who live in Northern Kentucky. "They are gorgeous. Nina swears they have George's nose," Nick, 83, told Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke in a phone interview. "Not both of them—one of them. The little boy looked like he had [George's] nose, his little profile."

"I love their names, Alexander and Ella," Nick added. "Both sound terrific."

The veteran journalist also revealed that the children have "dark hair" and "are gorgeous."

George and Amal have not yet shared any photos of their twins with the public.