Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
After this exercise, Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon have earned their acting stripes in kid theater.
In honor of the Oscar nominee's upcoming blockbuster, The Mummy, he and the Tonight Show host spent Tuesday night acting out scenes involving a mummy written by kids no older than 9.
As expected, the plays were adorable, which made the performances all the more entertaining.
First, Tom and Jimmy had to portray a skeleton and mummy arguing because the skeleton did not want to play "duck, duck, goose." They made up with a head bump because that's apparently what skeletons and mummies do.
Next, Jimmy starred as a boy named Charlie meeting a 2,000-year-old mummy for the first time and befriending him. They bonded over their love of hot dogs and raced to eat 10,000 of them before falling asleep.
Cruise was clearly having a fun time with the task. "I love these!" he said of the scenes in between lines.
As the grand finale, they played a mummy and sheep struck with the hiccups, complete with Cruise rolling around on the floor. End scene!
Of course, a stage roll is a piece of cake for Cruise compared to the stunts he had to film for his latest action film. As he explained to Fallon, there's a scene in the movie where he and co-star Annabelle Wallis had to act in zero gravity to simulate a plane plummeting from the sky.
So, they got inside a "vomit comet" where they could spiral out of control like the scene required.
As the star said, "It was wild and it needed to be wild."
The Mummy opens in theaters on Friday.
