After this exercise, Tom Cruise and Jimmy Fallon have earned their acting stripes in kid theater.

In honor of the Oscar nominee's upcoming blockbuster, The Mummy, he and the Tonight Show host spent Tuesday night acting out scenes involving a mummy written by kids no older than 9.

As expected, the plays were adorable, which made the performances all the more entertaining.

First, Tom and Jimmy had to portray a skeleton and mummy arguing because the skeleton did not want to play "duck, duck, goose." They made up with a head bump because that's apparently what skeletons and mummies do.