America, remember this name: Mandy Harvey. The 29-year-old singer, who is deaf, took to the America's Got Talent stage with an original song, "Try." Harvey lost all of her hearing when she was 18 and was accompanied on America's Got Talent with her interpreter, Sarah.

"I have a connective tissue disorder, so basically I got sick and my nerves deteriorated," she explained to Simon Cowell.

Harvey has been singing since she was four, but left music after losing her hearing more than 10 years ago. However, she returned to her passion thanks to muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch. Before she sang, she took her shoes off to feel the tempo and beat of the music through the floor of the stage.