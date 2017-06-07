NBC
America, remember this name: Mandy Harvey. The 29-year-old singer, who is deaf, took to the America's Got Talent stage with an original song, "Try." Harvey lost all of her hearing when she was 18 and was accompanied on America's Got Talent with her interpreter, Sarah.
"I have a connective tissue disorder, so basically I got sick and my nerves deteriorated," she explained to Simon Cowell.
Harvey has been singing since she was four, but left music after losing her hearing more than 10 years ago. However, she returned to her passion thanks to muscle memory, using visual tuners and trusting my pitch. Before she sang, she took her shoes off to feel the tempo and beat of the music through the floor of the stage.
She penned "Try," which impressed the judges, because, "after I lost my hearing, I gave up. But I want to do more with my life than just give up," she said.
"Good for you," Cowell said. He eventually used his Golden Buzzer on the singer from Florida after she wowed the judges. Just look at Mel B's shocked face the moment Harvey started singing. She received a standing ovation from Mel, Cowell, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel, as well as the entire audience.
"Mandy, I don't think you're going to need a translator for this," Cowell said before hitting the Golden Buzzer.
"That was one of the most amazing things I've ever seen and heard," Cowell told Harvey after he joined her on stage. "Honestly, I never think I'm going to be surprised or amazed by people and then you turn up. Just the fact that you are you, and it was your voice, your tone, the song was beautiful. Congratulations, you are straight through to the live shows."
"Mandy, you know what? We found each other," Cowell said.
