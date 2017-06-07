Pregnant Jaime Pressly Expecting Twin Boys With Hamzi Hijazi

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS
Double trouble!
No one was more surprised to learn that Jaime Pressly is expecting twin boys than the actress herself. Though she and boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi had been trying to conceive "for quite a while," she says, "Twins don't run on either side of our families so we were completely shocked. This wasn't IVF or anything like that. It was just a shock, and I'm like, 'Doctor, that's impossible!'"
Pressly made her pregnancy announcement in People's June 19 issue, on newsstands Friday. The actress currently stars in CBS' Mom as Jill Kendall alongside Anna Faris and Allison Janney. Pressley began dating Hijazi, 38, in 2011 after meeting at Lorin, his store in Santa Monica, Calif.
"I've always wanted three kids and the older I'm getting, I'm like, 'OK, maybe just one more would be nice. I was getting a little sad, but it was like, 'We'll give you two in one. You don't have to do another pregnancy.'" In a way, Pressley jokes, it's like "God cutting me some slack."
Pressly, who has a 10-year-old son with ex Eric Calvo, has been craving In-N-Out cheeseburgers. This pregnancy is already different than her first, she adds. "I'm 10 years older than I was the last time, so the pregnancy is completely different," Pressly, 39, says. "They've been doing, like, river dance on my uterus! I'm excited to do this 10 years later when I'm older and wiser and more calm. It's going to be a totally different experience, but a great one. I'm so excited for it!"
