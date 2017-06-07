Pregnant Jaime Pressly Expecting Twin Boys With Hamzi Hijazi

"I've always wanted three kids and the older I'm getting, I'm like, 'OK, maybe just one more would be nice. I was getting a little sad, but it was like, 'We'll give you two in one. You don't have to do another pregnancy.'" In a way, Pressley jokes, it's like "God cutting me some slack."

Pressly, who has a 10-year-old son with ex Eric Calvo, has been craving In-N-Out cheeseburgers. This pregnancy is already different than her first, she adds. "I'm 10 years older than I was the last time, so the pregnancy is completely different," Pressly, 39, says. "They've been doing, like, river dance on my uterus! I'm excited to do this 10 years later when I'm older and wiser and more calm. It's going to be a totally different experience, but a great one. I'm so excited for it!"