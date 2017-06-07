As Ariana Grande sang Sunday, "We're gonna be alright."
The pop singer has found yet another way to help the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, where 22 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a suicide bomber detonated a device at her concert May 22. Grande organized a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, that took place Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.
Grande closed the show with an emotional performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." The live recording from the concert has since been released on multiple streaming platforms; the 23-year-old singer previously re-released her 2014 hit "One Last Time" as a charity single.
"Spotify is making an additional, sizeable donation on behalf of our users to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in aid of the British Red Cross," a spokesperson said Wednesday.
Grande's One Love Manchester album, now available on Apple Music, Spotify and Tidal, features 39 songs; all proceeds from the singles will benefit the victims of the terrorist attack. Funds raised from the concert went to the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund. Fans who went to the May 22 show got free admission, and the rest of the tickets sold out in six minutes.
In addition to Grande, other performers included Justin Bieber, Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Imogen Heap, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Victoria Monét, Marcus Mumford, Katy Perry, Take That, Pharrell Williams and Robbie Williams. The concert was broadcast live on BBC One, BBC Radio and Capital FM networks and aired on at least 65 British radio stations; in the U.S., it aired on ABC and Freeform. Fans across the world were able to make donations to the Red Cross while seeing live-streams on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Since the attack, over $13 million has been raised, with $3 million coming from Sunday's show.