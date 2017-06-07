As Ariana Grande sang Sunday, "We're gonna be alright."

The pop singer has found yet another way to help the victims of the Manchester Arena attack, where 22 people were killed and more than 100 others were injured after a suicide bomber detonated a device at her concert May 22. Grande organized a benefit concert, One Love Manchester, that took place Sunday at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

Grande closed the show with an emotional performance of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." The live recording from the concert has since been released on multiple streaming platforms; the 23-year-old singer previously re-released her 2014 hit "One Last Time" as a charity single.

"Spotify is making an additional, sizeable donation on behalf of our users to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund in aid of the British Red Cross," a spokesperson said Wednesday.