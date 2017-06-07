James Corden took The Late Late Show to London this week, and on Tuesday, he treated viewers to something extra special. "After the success of the last few Crosswalk Musicals, I knew I had to get the company out of Los Angeles. It was too much: the constant fame, the adulation, the cocaine," he said. "Where better to go than where I made my name on the stage?" Before Corden revealed which musical they would be performing at the Strand in Westminster, he teased, "The musical we will be performing is practically perfect in every way."

Company members guessed Cats and My Fair Lady before Corden revealed it would be Mary Poppins. He then introduced Sir Ben Kingsley. "It takes one great man to make a great show, but it takes an even greater man to invite another great man to make that show great," he said.

Kingsley was cast as Bert, a role originated by Dick Van Dyke in the 1964 movie musical; Corden cast himself in the titular role. "I'm so excited to be here," Kingsley said. "I've always liked James and when he told me about the idea, of course, I jumped at the chance. Theater should be at the people—especially, in this case, for the people in their cars driving home from work."