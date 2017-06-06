Viral stars Lennon and Maisy are exchanging plastic containers for diplomas.

Close to five years after going viral with their cover of Robyn's song "Call Your Girlfriend," the sister duo has another reason to celebrate. It's time for graduation!

"So thankful for my set family. They surprised me and Len with a graduation lunch and I can't even believe how thoughtful and sweet!" Maisy wrote on Instagram while filming Nashville. "THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH. I love you allllllllll SO MUCH. (And thank you mummy) they even made me a langhorne academy sweatshirt because that's the school i go to on the show!!!!! SO AMAZING."

She added, " (And a HUGE thank you to my MUMMM and teachers for thinking of this)."

For those who haven't caught on, Lennon appears to be graduating from high school while Maisy is bidding farewell to middle school.