Lennon and Maisy Are All Grown Up While Celebrating Graduation With the Nashville Cast

Viral stars Lennon and Maisy are exchanging plastic containers for diplomas.

Close to five years after going viral with their cover of Robyn's song "Call Your Girlfriend," the sister duo has another reason to celebrate. It's time for graduation!

"So thankful for my set family. They surprised me and Len with a graduation lunch and I can't even believe how thoughtful and sweet!" Maisy wrote on Instagram while filming Nashville. "THANK YOU GUYS SO MUCH. I love you allllllllll SO MUCH. (And thank you mummy) they even made me a langhorne academy sweatshirt because that's the school i go to on the show!!!!! SO AMAZING."

She added, " (And a HUGE thank you to my MUMMM and teachers for thinking of this)."

For those who haven't caught on, Lennon appears to be graduating from high school while Maisy is bidding farewell to middle school.

Fans of the duo will remember all too well that the young girls left their mark on the Internet after performing their own version of Erato's cover of Robyn's hit song.

With two empty plastic containers and a pair of microphones, the girls belted out their own unique rendition of "Call Your Girlfriend." Since its release date, the video has earned more than 29 million views on YouTube with the sisters obtaining close to 765,000 subscribers.

If that wasn't enough, the pair earned roles on the popular series Nashville and performed at the CMA Awards.

Through all their accomplishments, one thing has remained the same: Both Lennon and Maisy have a special bond that can't be broken.

"Best friends since forever," the pair wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo from childhood. They grow up so fast, don't they?

