It took one special woman to redirect George Clooney's life path, from Hollywood's most notorious bachelor to doting dad at 56.

The A-list movie star and Amal Clooney welcomed twins Ella and Alexander on Tuesday, June 6, a major life event not even the actor could have envisioned for his future. It's no secret that Clooney famously maintained his desire to stay single and without children, that is until a certain human rights attorney with an undeniable grace swept him off his feet in 2013.

"I haven't had [marriage] aspirations in that way, ever," Clooney told Esquire in 2014 (the same year George popped the question and wed Amal). "I was married in 1989. I wasn't very good at it. I was quoted as saying I'll never get married again pretty much right after I got divorced and then I've never talked about it since."

Clooney's tune certainly changed thereafter, admitting his new outlook on love with Good Morning America: "Everything's different now... I couldn't be happier."