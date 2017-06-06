Another Pretty Little Liars wedding is on the horizon! (Warning, spoilers ahead for PLL's June 6 episode. Look away now or prepare for a life of vaguely threatening texts if you complain about being spoiled!)

Caleb (Tyler Blackburn) proposed to Hanna (Ashley Benson) on tonight's episode of Pretty Little Liars, and it was perfect. In fact, they basically got married right then and there!

Making the proposal/sort-of marriage even more perfect? It happened in a tent in the woods...just like their first date all those years again. No, we're not crying. You are! (OK fine, we're all crying.)

"Hanna, I would marry you right this second if we could find a bear who was licensed," Caleb said, before Hanna pulled out celebratory champagne and cigars, which ended up providing temporary rings for the couple to put on each other's fingers.