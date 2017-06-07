5 Celebrity Wedding Trends to Try in 2017

Flowers, bridesmaids, catering, location, wedding gowns—planning a wedding is no easy feat.

No matter how many magazines you buy, people you hire and bridesmaids you enlist, it never seems like enough. Makes sense, since you've probably been thinking about your wedding day since you were a little girl (Think: Jennifer Lopez's character in the Wedding Planner). Your Pinterest board is full, and yet you need more inspiration. We understand. The pressure is on.

If only you had an unlimited budget, access to the world's best wedding planners and an off-shore location worthy of royals, right? Well, there are a few fortunate that do—celebrities. From Pippa Middleton's highly-anticipated nuptials to Ciara's castle wedding, celebs have all of the inspiration you need for wedding season. Even those who aren't saying "I do" are wearing white and giving a much-needed, fresh perspective on wedding fashion (See: the 2017 CFDA Awards red carpet).