5 Celebrity Wedding Trends to Try in 2017

Flowers, bridesmaids, catering, location, wedding gowns—planning a wedding is no easy feat.
No matter how many magazines you buy, people you hire and bridesmaids you enlist, it never seems like enough. Makes sense, since you've probably been thinking about your wedding day since you were a little girl (Think: Jennifer Lopez's character in the Wedding Planner). Your Pinterest board is full, and yet you need more inspiration. We understand. The pressure is on.
If only you had an unlimited budget, access to the world's best wedding planners and an off-shore location worthy of royals, right? Well, there are a few fortunate that do—celebrities. From Pippa Middleton's highly-anticipated nuptials to Ciara's castle wedding, celebs have all of the inspiration you need for wedding season. Even those who aren't saying "I do" are wearing white and giving a much-needed, fresh perspective on wedding fashion (See: the 2017 CFDA Awards red carpet).
Since celebs wedding tend to be extravagant, we've been taking notes of the best trends, so you can use them for your wedding! Keep scrolling!
Dramatic sleeves aren't only for casual wear, and Ciara proved it with her plunging neck, bell-sleeved gown. Note: This added detail look gorgeous with the bridal bouquet in hand.
Oliviapalermo.com
Olivia Palermo made her wedding outfit her own. The style icon paired a sweater with white shorts, and topped it off with a tulle skirt and blue pumps—amazing. Despite what most say, wedding gowns aren't the only thing you can wear to your wedding.
Cliff Watts\/beyonce.com
White is no longer just for the bride. Solange Knowles, Kate Middleton, Kim Kardashian—celebs are opting for all-white bridal parties. It looks sophisticated and classy, while allowing the bridesmaids to select a silhouette that works best for them. There's nothing worse that being stuck with bridesmaid dress that you'll never wear again.
Ever since Kim Kardashian wed Kayne West in front of a giant wall of roses, we've seen flower walls dominate the alter. Most recently, Emmy Rossum selected a backdrop of white roses. Of course, this element is pricey. But, look at it. It's worth it.
Tyrese Gibson's wife, Samantha, followed in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani and Kaley Cuoco's pink wedding gowns, and we loved it. Ladies, you don't have to wear white. Take it from the celebs and wear the color that makes you feel happy and confident.
Feeling inspired?
You got this!