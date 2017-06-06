Police Investigate Burglary at David Spade's Beverly Hills Home

David Spade is the latest Hollywood star to become a burglary victim.

Beverly Hills Police confirmed to E! News that authorities are investigating a burglary at the actor and comedian's home.

The alleged crime occurred between May 27 and June 2 when David was not at his house. Because this is an active investigation, no additional details are available per police.

According to TMZ, who first broke the news, the suspects walked away with $80,000 worth of belongings including cash, jewelry and a wedding band that belonged to David's mom that was stored in a safe.

E! News has reached out to David's camp for additional comment.