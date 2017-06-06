And twins make four!
George Clooney and Amal Clooney welcomed twins on Tuesday morning, E! News can confirm.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," a rep told E! News in a statement.
So what's next for the new parents now that their twins Alexander and Ella are here? Where will they be raising their kids?
