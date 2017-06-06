Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch to get the scoop on George, Amal and their babies! And look back at their journey to twins!

We have the answers to those questions in the E! News video above!

So what's next for the new parents now that their twins Alexander and Ella are here? Where will they be raising their kids?

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days," a rep told E! News in a statement.

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

Nós especializamos nosso site para sua região! Você gostaria de ir para E! Online Brasil?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Brazilian edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕