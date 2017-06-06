Sign us up to drive the next time Ed Sheeran needs a ride.

The singer finally joined James Corden for a little Carpool Karaoke tonight, and it had pretty much everything any Ed Sheeran fan could ask for: old songs, new songs, some songwriting critique, a little bit of romance talk, and a contest to see which Brit could fit the most Malteasers into their mouth at one time.

Ed won with 55 before he nearly choked, and somehow he was able to go on after that and sing a few of his biggest hits, and even a little Bieber and One Direction.

Speaking of Justin Bieber, Sheeran also revealed that he and Justin once visited a dive bar in Tokyo together before drunkenly heading to a golf course, where Justin put a golf ball in his mouth and asked Ed to hit the ball out of his mouth, which he did, obviously.