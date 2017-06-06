Hate to break it to you gentlemen, but the ladies of TLC still don't want no scrub.

It's hard to believe that it's been close to 18 years since the girl group released their smash-hit single "No Scrubs." Because so much has changed over the years, one curious fan wondered if their thoughts on a guy that thinks he's fine has changed.

"Does anyone know if TLC has relaxed its policy on scrubs?" comedian Paul F. Tompkins asked on Twitter.

Lo and behold, the group responded in the best way possible: "Hell no!"

For those who don't understand the importance, nostalgia and power of this reply, where have you been let us explain.