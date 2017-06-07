CMT Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

One of the biggest nights in country music is finally here!

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are well underway at Nashville's Music City Center and the star power is undeniable.

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett lead the pack this year with the most nominations for CMT Music Awards with four honorable mentions before the trophies were even handed out.

But they weren't alone…Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Midland, Luke Bryan and many more also found themselves ranking high on the nominations list earlier this year.