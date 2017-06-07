CMT Music Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

One of the biggest nights in country music is finally here!
The 2017 CMT Music Awards are well underway at Nashville's Music City Center and the star power is undeniable.
Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini and Thomas Rhett lead the pack this year with the most nominations for CMT Music Awards with four honorable mentions before the trophies were even handed out.
But they weren't alone…Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Midland, Luke Bryan and many more also found themselves ranking high on the nominations list earlier this year.
And now that tonight's the night, we'll finally be able to see who the fans rooted (and voted) for during this year's award show ceremony.
The host of tonight's big show is none other than Nashville star Charles Esten, who will taking on the impressive duty for the very first time.
So let's give him, and all of the nominees for that matter, a warm country welcome before we delve into what really matters—the winners!
See below for a list of who went home with a CMT Music Award tonight and congratulations to everyone!
Video of the Year
Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"
Brad Paisley, "Today"
Brett Eldredge, "Wanna Be That Song"
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Cole Swindell, "Middle of a Memory"
Dierks Bentley and Elle King, "Different for Girls"
Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."
Jon Pardi, "Dirt on My Boots"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Luke Bryan, Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Thomas Rhett, "Star of the Show"
Male Video of the Year
Blake Shelton, "Came Here to Forget"
Eric Church, "Record Year"
Jason Aldean, "Lights Come On"
Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"
Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"
Thomas Rhett, "Star of the Show"
Female Video of the Year
Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"
Kelsea Ballerini, "Peter Pan"
Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"
Maren Morris, "'80s Mercedes"
Miranda Lambert, "Vice"
Reba McEntire, "Back to God"
Duo Video of the Year
Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw "Lovin' Lately"
Brothers Osborne, "21 Summer"
Dan + Shay, "How Not To"
Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."
LoCash, "I Know Somebody"
Group Video of the Year
Eli Young Band, "Saltwater Gospel"
Lady Antebellum, "You Look Good"
Little Big Town, "Better Man"
Midland, "Drinkin' Problem"
Old Dominion, "Song for Another Time"
Breakthrough Video of the Year
Brett Young, "In Case You Didn't Know"
Jon Pardi, "Dirt on My Boots"
Kane Brown, "Used to Love You Sober"
Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"
Luke Combs, "Hurricane"
RaeLynn, "Love Triangle"
Collaborative Video of the Year
Artists of Then, Now & Forever, "Forever Country"
Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, "Sober Saturday Night"
Dierks Bentley feat. Elle King, "Different for Girls"
Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, "May We All"
Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"
Kenny Chesney with P!nk, "Setting the World on Fire"
CMT Performance of the Year
Jason Aldean, "Hicktown" (from CMT Concert of the Summer)
Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from CMT Crossroads)
John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, "Pink Houses" (from CMT Crossroads)
Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, "'80s Mercedes" (from CMT Crossroads)
Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, "You're Still the One"/"Any Man of Mine"/"Man! I Feel Like A Woman" (from CMT Artists of the Year)
Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, "Close" (from CMT Crossroads)
Social Superstar of the Year
Brett Eldredge
Jake Owen
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Lauren Alaina
Thomas Rhett