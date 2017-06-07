Oh, baby!
Khloe Kardashian receives an unwelcome surprise when she visits fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang's office and gets an ultrasound of her uterus in this sneak peek from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Even though the appointment was to help Kim Kardashian find a surrogate for her third baby, bad news from the doctor immediately makes Khloe worry if she will ever be able to have her own children.
"What we're looking at is [if] there's nothing that's going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy," Dr. Huang tells her as he checks the monitor. However, what he sees on the screen is somewhat concerning.
"These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are," Dr. Huang explains, revealing, "There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old."
"Shut the f--k up!" Khloe says in surprise, adding, "This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can't get pregnant?"
See Khloe's reaction to the unexpected news in the clip above.
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!