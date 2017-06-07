Oh, baby!

Khloe Kardashian receives an unwelcome surprise when she visits fertility specialist Dr. Andy Huang's office and gets an ultrasound of her uterus in this sneak peek from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Even though the appointment was to help Kim Kardashian find a surrogate for her third baby, bad news from the doctor immediately makes Khloe worry if she will ever be able to have her own children.

"What we're looking at is [if] there's nothing that's going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy," Dr. Huang tells her as he checks the monitor. However, what he sees on the screen is somewhat concerning.