Unless you're marrying royalty, you're technically free to wear anything you want on your wedding day—so isn't it funny how so many women end up wearing a variation of the same long, white dress?

Not that there isn't still plenty of appeal in the classic fairy tale vibe, and there are increasingly more styles to play with. But in increasing numbers these days, brides are going with less traditional looks, whether they're shaking up the silhouette, playing with length, or eschewing white—and skirts—altogether.

"I'd worn the dress lots. It was my something old," Keira Knightley reminisced about the flirty, blush-colored Chanel frock she chose for her 2013 nuptials in Provence, which she was famously re-wore after her big day. "And I liked not making a big deal about it. I just wanted to be in something I had had a great time in, something I would have a great time in again."