Jay Z to Drop Brand New 4:44 Album: Check Out All the Clues

UPDATE: After a stream of speculation hit the Internet, it's seemingly been confirmed via the @DJBooth Twitter account that Jay Z will be dropping his 13th studio album, 4:44. The tweet has the 4:44 in Roman numerals, as well as a Tidal tag. The tweet has since been deleted.

Jay knows how to make us sweat!

For the past few months, rumors have been quietly bubbling up on the Internet that Hova has been working on a new album. But in the past 24 hours, talk about Jay's possible new album has really heated up after a mysterious salmon pink and black ad campaign with the numbers "4:44" popped up all over New York City, including the Jay St. subway stop. And it's all been making the Internet go hmm?

While there's been no confirmation from Jay or his camp about new music or a new album, it's looking like the chattering could be a reality.

Using some sleuthing skills that even Det. Olivia Benson might admire, we investigate all the clues that Jay's about to drop a new album: