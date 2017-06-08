Kanye West has a way with words.

Even after two decades in the spotlight, seven studio albums, 21 Grammy wins, instantly sell-out fashion ventures and a marriage to Kim Kardashian, the hip-hop artist's endlessly outspoken musings will almost always top the list of Kanye's career milestones.

There's rarely a topic West—who celebrates his 40th birthday today—won't discuss, and when he opens up, he really speaks his mind. From his candid viewpoints on fame and fashion, to how he handles haters and why he compares himself to pop culture phenoms like Steve Jobs, there's really no one that loves Kanye more than Kanye.

In honor of the birthday boy's big 4-0, take a trip into this self-proclaimed genius's mind and check out his most outrageous quotes, quips and thoughts. They won't disappoint.