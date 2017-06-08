Kanye West Turns 40: Check Out His Most Outrageous Quotes on Fame, Critics and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has a way with words. 

Even after two decades in the spotlight, seven studio albums, 21 Grammy wins, instantly sell-out fashion ventures and a marriage to Kim Kardashian, the hip-hop artist's endlessly outspoken musings will almost always top the list of Kanye's career milestones.

There's rarely a topic West—who celebrates his 40th birthday today—won't discuss, and when he opens up, he really speaks his mind. From his candid viewpoints on fame and fashion, to how he handles haters and why he compares himself to pop culture phenoms like Steve Jobs, there's really no one that loves Kanye more than Kanye.

In honor of the birthday boy's big 4-0, take a trip into this self-proclaimed genius's mind and check out his most outrageous quotes, quips and thoughts. They won't disappoint. 

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Cutest Photos

Kanye West

GOME\/AKM-GSI

On his varied interests

"I'm a pop enigma. I live and breathe every element in life. I rock a bespoke suit and I go to Harold's for fried chicken. It's all these things at once, because, as a tastemaker, I find the best of everything."

Kim Kardashian, Grammy Awards, Couples

Christopher Polk\/WireImageLarry Busacca\/Getty Images for NARAS

On styling Kim

"I'm biased, but I think the best red-carpet look of all time—if not, one of the top five—was my wife's look at the Grammys. You know what [Jean Paul Gaultier] just did. He said, ‘F--k the s--t. I'm making real s--t. I'm doing perfume and couture.' And by focusing on that, he delivered."

Kanye West

Jackson Lee\/Splash News

On taking his word for face value

"You should only believe about 90 percent of what I say. As a matter of fact, don't even believe anything that I'm saying at all. I could be completely fu--king with you, and the world, the entire time."

Kanye West

VM\/CPR\/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

On his biggest regret

"I am God's vessel. But my greatest pain in life is that I will never be able to see myself perform live."

Kanye West, 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, VMA

Kevin Winter\/MTV1415\/Getty Images For MTV

On entering the business industry

"I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollar because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus."

Kanye West, Blond Hair

JosiahW \/ AKM-GSI

On finding balance

"I don't think there's a living celebrity with more weapons formed against him, but I don't think there's one more prosperous."

Kanye West, Coachella 2011

Tim Mosenfelder\/WireImage.com

On his career aspirations

"My goal, if I was going to do art, fine art, would have been to become Picasso or greater… That always sounds so funny to people—comparing yourself to someone who has done so much—and that's a mentality that suppresses humanity."

Kanye West

AKM-GSI

On dealing with naysayers

"When you're the absolute best, you get hated on the most."

Kanye West, Concert

James Devaney\/GC Images

On his fashion influences

"You see Raf Simons right there, you see Helmut, you see Margiela, you see Vanessa [Beecroft], you see Katharine Hamnett. It's blatantly right there. I'm not going to try and act like I was influenced by a f--king dog walking down the street that broke its ankle that I had a heartfelt discussion with."

Kanye West, NYFW

Craig Barritt\/Getty Images

On his family's fashion sense

"I went to my grandfather's funeral and my cousin stood up and told this story about how he won best-dressed in high school because his mom was a tailor...And I looked to the left of me and the lady was just... this person that was sitting to the left side of me was both nice and chic. And to the right side, this person was also extremely nice and chic and a real person in Oklahoma City. And I looked at the entire funeral and I said to myself, ‘This looks just as good, if not better than fashion shows that I go to in Paris.'"

Kanye West, 2008 Grammy Awards

Michael Caulfield\/WireImage

On his notorious concert style

Kanye West

WENN.com

On his understated style

 "I don't want to say these really big over-the-top statements that end up getting quoted."

Kanye West

All Access Photo \/ Splash News

On his perception of the world

"Bad taste is vulgar. The world as a whole is f--king ugly. And the internet too. But I'm not in the construction business."

Kanye West, Yeezus Tour

Ronin 47\/Splash News

On his music

"Don't ask me what I think the best song of last year was, because my opinion is the same as most of America's. It was "Gold Digger.""

Kanye West

Sadao Turner \/ Ryan Seacrest Productions

On his lifelong swag

"Trends come and go, but cool is forever."

Kanye West

Asadorian-Mejia\/Splash

On his inflated ego

"Come on now! How could you be me and want to be someone else?"

Kanye West

JAXN\/AKM-GSI

On his famous outbursts

"Anytime I've had a big thing that's ever pierced and cut across the internet, it was a fight for justice. You know, if Michael Jordan can scream at the refs, me as Kanye West, as the Michael Jordan of music, can go and say, 'This is wrong.'"

Kanye West

Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images

On his fashion insight

"We brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said, 'No.' How many motherf--kers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?"

Kanye West

Dave Spencer \/ Splash News

On his future place in pop culture

"I think what Kanye West is going to mean is something similar to what Steve Jobs means. I am undoubtedly, you know, Steve of internet, downtown, fashion, culture. Period. By a long jump. I honestly feel that because Steve has passed, you know, it's like when Biggie passed and Jay Z was allowed to become Jay Z. "

Kanye West

INFphoto.com

On his distaste for novels

"I am not a fan of books. I would never want a book's autograph. I am a proud nonreader of books."

Kanye West

Marc Piasecki\/GC Images

On the public's misperception of his intelligence

"If people are saying you're wrong, it's probably a good sign that you're a genius."

Kanye West, I Won

Epic Records

On his extreme self-confidence

"I'm my favorite rapper."

Kanye West, MET Gala

Joe Schildhorn \/BFAnyc\/Sipa USA

On his celebrity status

"When people think celebrity, which is the highest form of communication—we're like walking networks or TV shows or brands in ourselves—you don't think good taste."

Kanye West

Pascal Le Segretain\/Getty Images

On his growing business empire

"I will be the leader of a company that ends up being worth billions of dollars, because I got the answers. I understand culture. I am the nucleus."

Kanye West

Greg Tidwell\/PacificCoastNews.com

On his proposal to redesign Instagram

"Now, you know, Instagram is nice. It's nice looking—I'm not knocking it. But in general, everyone spends all of their time looking at their screens or their phones. Just as a simple task, we could clean that up."

Kanye West, Taylor Swift, VMA

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage.com

On cutting Taylor Swift's acceptance speech off at the 2009 VMAs

"I don't have one regret…If anyone's reading this waiting for some type of full-on, flat apology for anything, they should just stop reading right now."

Jay-Z, Kanye West

Wagner AZ\/AKM-GSI

On his desire to work with the best

"I've been brought up in this way—I think I can't work with anyone that isn't number one: Jay Z, Kim, Obama, Apple is one, Samsung isn't."

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

On the couple’s famous wedding photo

"We worked on our wedding photo for four days until it was good enough for Instagram."

NEXT GALLERY: Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Outrageous Quotes

Happy birthday, 'Ye!

Here's to many more quotable moments from the one and only Kanye West in the years ahead. 

