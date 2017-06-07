X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Let's be honest, most dads could use a little wardrobe refresh.
Father's Day is the opportunity to help your dear dad up his fashion game. Whether he's into style or not, this can be challenging. In contrast to the all of the silhouettes, patterns and frills of womenswear, it may seem that men's fashion has its limits. Yet, that doesn't seem to make shopping easier, right?
Don't fret—we've got the solution. A great gift for dad is practical, long-lasting and versatile. With that in mind, first step: define his style. Is constantly he suited and booted like Jimmy Fallon? Or, he is more of T-shirt and jeans guy like Tim McGraw?
Next step: Scroll through our celeb-inspired gift guide to find a present for the father figure in your life!
If your house echoes to the sounds of Jay Z, Nas, Tupac and Biggie, then you're dad has a true appreciation for hip-hop. Graphic t-shirts, sneakers worthy of collecting and baseball hats are great options for this guy.
Superstar White & Black Shoes, $80
Even if you're dad isn't a country music star like Tim McGraw, this celeb knows how to rock Western-inspired clothing (Plus, he loves jeans and a T-shirt). Take notes!
511 Slim Fit Jeans, Now $50
Chanel runways, mind-bending ensembles, red carpet royalty—Pharrell Williams is a style icon. If you're dad has advanced style skills, this celeb's great is the perfect inspiration.
Embroidered Eagle Souvenir Bomber Jacket, Now $99.99
Does your dad host a celeb-loved television show every day like Jimmy? Probably not. But, if he's got an East Coast perspective on dressing, great jackets, everyday sunglasses and a briefcase will go a long way.
Maximus, $50
Jacket, $99.90
Tejus Briefcase, $620
He's effortlessly cool, obsessed with music and loves a good time. Have a rock & roll dad like Lenny Kravitz? Try destroyed jeans, leather or suede jackets and epic frames for Father's Day.
Suede Bike Jacket, $448
Aviator Sunglass Brushed Bronze Red Mirrored, Now $122.50
Highline, $119.95
Shopping for pops has never been so easy!
Happy Father's Day!