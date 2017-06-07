How to Dress Your Dad Like a Celeb, Just in Time for Father's Day

Let's be honest, most dads could use a little wardrobe refresh. 

Father's Day is the opportunity to help your dear dad up his fashion game. Whether he's into style or not, this can be challenging. In contrast to the all of the silhouettes, patterns and frills of womenswear, it may seem that men's fashion has its limits. Yet, that doesn't seem to make shopping easier, right?

Don't fret—we've got the solution. A great gift for dad is practical, long-lasting and versatile. With that in mind, first step: define his style. Is constantly he suited and booted like Jimmy Fallon? Or, he is more of T-shirt and jeans guy like Tim McGraw?

Next step: Scroll through our celeb-inspired gift guide to find a present for the father figure in your life!

ESC: Jay-Z

M. Nelson\/INFphoto.com

The Hip Hop Legend

If your house echoes to the sounds of Jay Z, Nas, Tupac and Biggie, then you're dad has a true appreciation for hip-hop. Graphic t-shirts, sneakers worthy of collecting and baseball hats are great options for this guy.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Bobby Joseph

"I've Been in the Game" T-Shirt, $25

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Madeworn x Roc96

"22 Two's" Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt, $300

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Adidas

Superstar White & Black Shoes, $80

 

ESC: Tim McGraw

Manny Carabel\/WireImage

Cowboy Love

Even if you're dad isn't a country music star like Tim McGraw, this celeb knows how to rock Western-inspired clothing (Plus, he loves jeans and a T-shirt). Take notes! 

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Montecarlo Bullhide Hats

Wild Horse Wool Western Cowboy Hat, $59.95

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Ariat

Embossed Tab Ribbon Inlay Belt, $69

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Levi's

511 Slim Fit Jeans, Now $50

ESC: Pharell Williams

Christopher Peterson\/Splash News

Mr. Fashion

Chanel runways, mind-bending ensembles, red carpet royalty—Pharrell Williams is a style icon. If you're dad has advanced style skills, this celeb's great is the perfect inspiration.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Asos

Keyhole Round Sunglasses with Brown to Clear Fade Frame, $16

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Gucci

Slim-Fit Appliquéd Velvet And Paisley-Print Jersey Bomber Jacket, $3,350

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Happy Socks

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Express

Embroidered Eagle Souvenir Bomber Jacket, Now $99.99

ESC: Jimmy Fallon

Splash News

NY Casual

Does your dad host a celeb-loved television show every day like Jimmy? Probably not. But, if he's got an East Coast perspective on dressing, great jackets, everyday sunglasses and a briefcase will go a long way.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Quay Australia

Maximus, $50

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Zara

Jacket, $99.90

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Orciani

Tejus Briefcase, $620

ESC: Lenny Kravitz

Abaca \/ BACKGRID

Rock & Roll Dad

He's effortlessly cool, obsessed with music and loves a good time. Have a rock & roll dad like Lenny Kravitz? Try destroyed jeans, leather or suede jackets and epic frames for Father's Day.

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Guess

Suede Bike Jacket, $448

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Ray Ban

Aviator Sunglass Brushed Bronze Red Mirrored, Now $122.50

ESC: Father's Day Gift Guide, Fashion

Steve Madden

Highline, $119.95

Shopping for pops has never been so easy! 

Happy Father's Day! 

