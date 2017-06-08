Sometimes timing is everything.
In this scene from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian meets with Dr. Andy Huang to find out if she would be able to be a surrogate for Kim Kardashian and potentially carry her third baby.
However, when the reproductive specialist asks about Khloe's fertility history, the 32-year-old entrepreneur opens up about her relationship with Lamar Odom and their previous attempts at having a child of their own. More specifically, the Good American co-founder reveals she "fake tried" to get pregnant during their failed marriage.
"I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest," she tells the doctor. "So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."
Meanwhile, in her confessional, Khloe further explains why she believed that was the right thing to do at the time.
"When I was doing my fertility treatments, they were more so for Lamar," she admits. "I had to stop because there was much deeper stuff that was happening in our marriage. I knew that it wasn't the right situation to bring a child into, and I think I've done a lot of covering up for him, like even when it made me look like I was the problem. But I was fine taking on that burden on my shoulders because he had a lot of other deeper s--t to deal with."
Hear Khloe share her side of the story in the sneak peek above.
