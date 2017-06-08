Sometimes timing is everything.

In this scene from Sunday's season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian meets with Dr. Andy Huang to find out if she would be able to be a surrogate for Kim Kardashian and potentially carry her third baby.

However, when the reproductive specialist asks about Khloe's fertility history, the 32-year-old entrepreneur opens up about her relationship with Lamar Odom and their previous attempts at having a child of their own. More specifically, the Good American co-founder reveals she "fake tried" to get pregnant during their failed marriage.

"I was married, but I knew the circumstances weren't the healthiest," she tells the doctor. "So, I just kept pretending I was doing it."