What It Takes to Date Taylor Swift: A List of Dos and Don'ts

Taylor Swift is dating Joe Alwyn, and everyone is asking a lot of questions.

How did they meet? How long have the been dating? Where have they been hiding? Do her friends approve? Is he the one?

And on a bit of a more inquisitive level: Why is she dating him? What makes him worthy of her love? How does a mega pop star relate to someone with far less fame and can it possibly last?

These are all valued questions for fans in T.Swift's army, and to be honest, we may never get our answers.