What It Takes to Date Taylor Swift: A List of Dos and Don'ts

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Taylor Swift is dating Joe Alwyn, and everyone is asking a lot of questions.
How did they meet? How long have the been dating? Where have they been hiding? Do her friends approve? Is he the one?
And on a bit of a more inquisitive level: Why is she dating him? What makes him worthy of her love? How does a mega pop star relate to someone with far less fame and can it possibly last?
These are all valued questions for fans in T.Swift's army, and to be honest, we may never get our answers.
However, just by knowing the "Blank Space" singer and looking back at her dating history, there's definitely some dos and don'ts Alwyn simply must check off in order to have kept up this romance with her.
With that being said, here's what it takes to date T.Swift:
DO Approve of All Red Lipstick: If there's one thing we know about T.Swift, it's that she rarely goes out without a perfectly primped pout.
DON'T Disregard Her Squad: If there's another thing we know about the singer, it's that her girl squad it everything to her. So, whether you're throwing a Coachella party or hanging out on her birthday, you better understand that her pals are always by her side.
DO Show Your Love for Her Cats: She has two—Meredith and Olivia—and they're like her children.
DON'T Expect to Walk the Red Carpet Together: The pop star has never made a "red carpet debut" with any of her previous boyfriends.
DO Expect to Dance Like No One's Watching: Even when the cameras pan toward you at an awards show, and literally everyone is watching.
DON'T Be Afraid of Songs That Are Written About You: Take it from Harry Styles, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal and, well, pretty much every person Swift has dated, she has absolutely no qualms writing about her love life...and she shouldn't! That's why we love her music, right?
DON'T Forget to Always Pack Your Passport: Swift is known for traveling all over the world with her boyfriends. For example, in the few months that she dated Tom Hiddleston, they traveled everywhere from Rome to Nashville to Australia!
DO Know All the Perfect Places to Hide: Other than traveling, TayTay needs a man who knows where to dodge the paparazzi. Case in point: She and Alwyn have been flying under the radar for months in the U.K.
DON'T Make Plans on the Fourth of July: You know she throws a massive party every year in honor of the holiday. In 2016, Hiddleston got to hang with celebs like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid.
DO Accept Her Invitation to Go Antique Shopping: She's a big fan of collectibles.
DON'T Think Your Indie Record Is Cooler Than Hers: Because she straight up tells you so in "Never Ever Getting Back Together" (cough cough Jake Gyllenhaal).
DO Have a Famous Name: Or at least be on a path that's taking you there—whether you're a world-renown DJ, an actor, a singer or a political family's kin (Conor Kennedy). Though Alwyn may not be quite so known yet, The Hollywood Reporter has already dubbed him the "next big thing."
DON'T Hesitate on Meeting the Family: Family is a huge part of Swift's life. In fact, she took Hiddleston home within the first few weeks that they started dating, and he reciprocated that by taking her to meet his mother in the U.K.
DO Fall in Love for the Right Reasons: It's not so hard to desire a relationship with someone of Swift's stature, but as we saw from the downfall of Hiddleswift, she's not interested in a public affair. Her privacy is very important to her, and so is finding someone who wants to be with her for her, not her level of fame.
DON'T Fear the Spotlight: Along those same lines, however, dating Taylor Swift comes with a whole lot of attention. While you shouldn't entertain the media, you definitely can't crumble when all eyes are on you. There needs to be a positive balance.
So while we may not know everything about Swift and Alwyn, we're hoping he meets the criteria necessary to continue dating the super star.