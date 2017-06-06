Everything George Clooney's Ever Said About Being a Dad

But Clooney's definitely changed his tune over the years...

In 2006, he told People: "I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It’s not something to be taken lightly. I don’t have that gene that people have to replicate. But everything in my life has changed over time.”

At the time, the Ocean's 11 star also said, "It’s not something I sit around saying: 'I’m never having kids! I’m never getting married!’ That’s not how I live my life. My life is really about work and friends and those kinds of things."

Apparently being around his famous friends and their children also got him thinking: "Watching [Brad Pitt] and [Matt Damon] with their kids … is really natural," he said to the mag. "I knew they were going to have kids. There was no question they were going to do it. They’re great kids and a lot of fun. They’re immensely happy. It’s amazing."

He continued, "On the [Ocean’s 13] set, everyone had kids. [Julia Roberts] shows up with her two kids to visit. [Casey Affleck]’s got his kid. I’d sit there, and there were kids everywhere.

In 2009, the In the Air actor told People: "Just having [Jason Schwartzman] here next to me makes me feel like a father," added the actor at the time, referencing his costar in Fantastic Mr. Fox. "He just got married, so I feel like a grandfather. I'm jumping right into it. I will bring lots of kids to the red carpet."