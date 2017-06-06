Everything George Clooney's Ever Said About Being a Dad

George Clooney's a dad to twins!
He's got killer career, a successful marriage to Amal Clooney and now two healthy babies, Ella and Alexander—so it's pretty clear that the Oscar winner's clearly got how to win at life on lock down. But what about how he navigates fatherhood?
The 56-year-old actor has dished many times over the years about his film and TV roles, but what's he had to say about his most important role yet?
Let's go through all the things that the soap star-turned-prime-time star-turned-superstar-turned-husband-turned-dad has said about fatherhood!
Here we go:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Clooney caught up with E! News' Marc Malkin at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in March, he said: "Can you believe it?! Yeah, [I'm] even happier [than before,]."
He gushed, "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then [a pregnancy] seemed like the next step."
When we asked if he'd busy baby-proofing their home, the former E.R. star said: "Hang on for a minute. I played a pediatrician on ER, so I know how to work on extra children... If there's any accidents I'm there. I'm the guy."
On waiting to pick a name until meeting their kids, he teased, "Because I've had friends pick out names around their parents and then it becomes... whatever name you pick they're like, 'Oh, I don't like that. That guy's a prime minister… Can't name her Susan. You remember your Aunt Susan?'"
Clooney also joked about names to Entertainment Tonight in March: "My wife says I can't name them Casa and Amigos, That's the one thing I'm not allowed to do."
The Descendants actor shared in Paris Match number 3536 in February: "We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome."
He also told the publication: "We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America, and England. But as soon as the children go to school, it'll be necessary to choose where to settle. In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules."
Before the babies were even a twinkle in his eye, the Kentucky native told CBS This Morning in 2015: "I’ve thought about it I suppose, but I haven’t really—it hasn’t been high on my list … I’ve been asked a lot lately because I’ve gotten married and I’m doing a movie with kids in it."
He continued. "You should see how creative, the way they ask me."
But Clooney's definitely changed his tune over the years...
In 2006, he told People: "I think it’s the most responsible thing you can do, to have kids. It’s not something to be taken lightly. I don’t have that gene that people have to replicate. But everything in my life has changed over time.”
At the time, the Ocean's 11 star also said, "It’s not something I sit around saying: 'I’m never having kids! I’m never getting married!’ That’s not how I live my life. My life is really about work and friends and those kinds of things."
Apparently being around his famous friends and their children also got him thinking: "Watching [Brad Pitt] and [Matt Damon] with their kids … is really natural," he said to the mag. "I knew they were going to have kids. There was no question they were going to do it. They’re great kids and a lot of fun. They’re immensely happy. It’s amazing."
He continued, "On the [Ocean’s 13] set, everyone had kids. [Julia Roberts] shows up with her two kids to visit. [Casey Affleck]’s got his kid. I’d sit there, and there were kids everywhere.
In 2009, the In the Air actor told People: "Just having [Jason Schwartzman] here next to me makes me feel like a father," added the actor at the time, referencing his costar in Fantastic Mr. Fox. "He just got married, so I feel like a grandfather. I'm jumping right into it. I will bring lots of kids to the red carpet."
Masatoshi Okauchi/REX USA
He told People in 2009: "Just having [Jason Schwartzman] here next to me makes me feel like a father,” added the actor at the time, referencing his costar in Fantastic Mr. Fox. “He just got married, so I feel like a grandfather. I’m jumping right into it. I will bring lots of kids to the red carpet."
The former famed bachelor admitted to Esquire in 2012: "Somebody asked me, 'How can you relate to being a father?' Well, I’m also not running for president, but I played that role in Ides of March," he said. "I wasn’t an actual lawyer when I did Michael Clayton, and I don’t fire people for a living like I did in Up in the Air. Go down the list. It’s just a job. An acting job is playing pretend."
"I’ve been a child of somebody’s. I’ve been an uncle. All my friends have kids. I’m around kids. I have an understanding of what it is,” he continued. “For the most part, the father I play in The Descendants doesn’t resemble any of the fathers that I know. I don’t have friends who have the kind of issues that this guy has. So a lot of it is just the information you get from the screenplay."
The salt-and-pepper star also told the Daily Mail in 2010: "I've always known fatherhood wasn’t for me... Raising kids is a huge commitment and has to be your top priority. For me, that priority is my work. That’s why I’ll never get married again."
Oh really George?!
For someone who is now the parent to twins, the actor had done a lot of interviews about not having kids. Only goes to show how meeting the right one, can change anyone's tune.
Congrats to the family of four!