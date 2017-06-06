Our Bold Bachelor in Paradise Couples Predictions: Who We Think Will Be Hooking Up in Season 4

  By
  • &

Tierney Bricker

Amanda Stanton, Ben Zorn, Bachelor in a Paradise

Who Will Hook Up on Bachelor in Paradise? Our Bold Predictions

Bachelor in Paradise

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4: Check Out the Cast!

First come The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, then comes Bachelor in Paradise. Well, at least that's the journey for some contestants.

The original cast for Bachelor in Paradise season four was announced by ABC on Tuesday, with many of the ladies from Nick Viall's season getting the plane ticket to Mexico, including Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates and Alexis Waters. JoJo Fletcher's former suitors Robby Hayes and Derek Peth, while Bachelor in Paradise season three standout Amanda Stanton is coming back for another shot at love.

Now that we know 16 contestants heading to Paradise, nine Bachelorettes and seven Bachelors, we're already imagining all of the unexpected pairings we'll be seeing when the show premieres on Aug. 8. At least until other cast members start showing up to stir things up. 

Photos

So which contestants can we see hitting it off quicker than Jorge the bartender can make a spicy margarita? Here are our bold predictions for the pairings we'll see in the first episode: 

Amanda Stanton, Ben Zorn, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Amanda Stanton and Ben Zorn

After her tumultuous relationship with Josh Murray, which began last season, Amanda needs a less boisterous (and moan-y?) beau. And who better than this gentle giant, nicknamed Big Ben, who seemed very sweet and stable during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season. 

Robby Hayes, Raven Gates, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Raven Gates and Robby Hayes

They can immediately bond over being runner-ups during their respective seasons and having really white teeth! But both Raven and Robby will be hot commodities in Paradise, we think, so we're not expecting their summer fling to last all that long. 

DeMario Jackson, Taylor Nolan, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Taylor Nolan and DeMario Jackson

Let's face it, he really has no chance with any of Rachel Lindsay's girls that appeared in the premiere and heard he was possibly shady. So Taylor, not exactly part of that clique, could be his best bet. However, somehow, Taylor's feud with Corinne Olympios will somehow get in the way, and DeMario will end up giving his rose to Corinne after he's pressured by her clique to do so in order for her to stay in Paradise. (We all know how well he handles high-stress situations.) 

Alex W., Kristina Schulman, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Kristina Schulman and Alex Woytkiw

 This will be a match of convenience, at least on Kristina's part, we predict…until another Alex, with a matching Russian accent, comes down those steps. (Come on, there's no way he's winning Rachel's season, right?)

Alexis Waters, Vinny Ventiera, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Alexis Waters and Vinny Ventiera

Go on, take a taste of this pairing, swirl it around in your mouth a bit. Surprising, but it works, right?

Derek Peth, Danielle Maltby, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Danielle Maltby and Derek Peth

They're both soft-spoken and sweet, so we could see a puppy love forming between these two and lasting throughout the entirety of filming. 

Nick Benvenutti, Lacey Mark, Bachelor in a Paradise

ABC

Lacey Mark and Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti

Even Whos deserve their second chance at love, we guess?

Predictions for first eliminated women: Jasmine Goode. Sorry girl, but we just don't think you can recover from the attempted choking of Nick last season. And we'll go with Taylor Nolan, due to people not wanting unnecessary girl drama in the house/everyone being Team Corinne.

Can't get enough Bachelor in Paradise? Well, head to the E! News Facebook page at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT as we're hanging with Chad Johnson, the infamous BIP and Bachelorette vet, to discuss the new cast and get his predictions on who will be hooking up in Mexico!

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, Aug. 8 on ABC.

 

