First come The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, then comes Bachelor in Paradise. Well, at least that's the journey for some contestants.

The original cast for Bachelor in Paradise season four was announced by ABC on Tuesday, with many of the ladies from Nick Viall's season getting the plane ticket to Mexico, including Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates and Alexis Waters. JoJo Fletcher's former suitors Robby Hayes and Derek Peth, while Bachelor in Paradise season three standout Amanda Stanton is coming back for another shot at love.

Now that we know 16 contestants heading to Paradise, nine Bachelorettes and seven Bachelors, we're already imagining all of the unexpected pairings we'll be seeing when the show premieres on Aug. 8. At least until other cast members start showing up to stir things up.