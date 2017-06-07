What would The Real Housewives of New York City do without the Berkshires? Dorinda Medley's country home has been the site for so much drama, and this season it's the backdrop to the major blowout between Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer. You knew it was coming, Bethenny warned us all about this fight, but seeing it, well, seeing it is another story. And you can see it in the exclusive sneak peek below.

But before you watch, a brief recap: Ramona brought up Bethenny's "acting" past, which included a topless scene and whether she told her daughter, Bryn, about it or if people were asking Bryn about it since the role was making headlines. This did not sit well with Bethenny, obviously, and the two have been frosty since. At the Berkshires, Ramona apologized to Bethenny and assumed everything was all good. She was wrong.