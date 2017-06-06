Ciara is 1,2 stepping her way to a killer bod.

The R&B songstress revealed she's dropped an impressive 20 lbs. in the weeks since welcoming daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilsonin late April, and has no intentions of stopping at her current weight of 178.6 lbs.

"I said I wasn't going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and... I did exactly that!!" the proud mama wrote alongside a snapshot of herself standing on a scale. She continued, "4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp"

When Ciara gave birth to 3-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, she shed a staggering 60 lbs. in only four months—all thanks to a strict fitness and nutrition program we only imagine she's put to use once again.