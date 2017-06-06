Ciara is 1,2 stepping her way to a killer bod.
The R&B songstress revealed she's dropped an impressive 20 lbs. in the weeks since welcoming daughter Sienna Princess with husband Russell Wilsonin late April, and has no intentions of stopping at her current weight of 178.6 lbs.
"I said I wasn't going to gain 60lbs Carrying Sienna, and... I did exactly that!!" the proud mama wrote alongside a snapshot of herself standing on a scale. She continued, "4 weeks after her birth I lost 20 lbs. This Weeks Goal is 10lbs. I was 183 yesterday. #BounceBack #LevelUp"
When Ciara gave birth to 3-year-old son Future Zahir Wilburn, she shed a staggering 60 lbs. in only four months—all thanks to a strict fitness and nutrition program we only imagine she's put to use once again.
"After he was born—when I couldn't exercise yet—I kept eating, and I gained 60 pounds," the chart-topper told Shape magazine in 2015. "But as soon as the doctor said I could start training again, I was on the treadmill the very next day."
"Once I got back into it, I worked out two or three times daily," Ciara shared. "I would go to [trainer Gunnar Peterson] first for my one-hour training session, then I'd have two more cardio sessions later in the day. That, along with a really clean eating plan, was how I lost 60 pounds in four months. It was a very intense program, and I was extremely focused on it."
Daniel Mogg/@djmogg
And despite her superhuman physique and onstage stamina, Ciara said that because she struggles with temptations, "French fries, a cheeseburger and some pizza" aren't completely off the menu.
She explained, "I have a mantra: 'The food isn't going anywhere.' You know those days when you think you have to have a plate of pasta right now? When I'm trying to be good, I take a minute to ask myself, 'Do you really need to eat all this crazy stuff? It will still be around if you want it later.'"
Meanwhile, Ciara and the Seattle Seahawks quarterback are loving life as parents to their bundle of joy. "[Ciara] always wanted a little girl," a source told E! News at the time of Sienna's birth on April 28, 2017. "She is feeling good and is showered with all her friends sending her well wishes."
As for the first-time biological father, our insider described Wilson as the "happiest man on the planet. This dude was made to be a dad."
The source continued, "He has been sending photos of his baby girl to all his close boys. He keeps gushing about her. He jokes and says, 'I will never let her out of my sight.' He is very protective."
Congratulations again, you two! We can't wait to see Ciara strut her stuff.