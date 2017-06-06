Jerry Seinfeld may be one of the funniest men on TV, but he's not joking when he says he doesn't want a hug.

Unfortunately, Kesha had to find out the hard way.

The two celebs attended The David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song on Monday night and happened to cross paths on the red carpet.

Host of 94.7 Fresh FM's The Tommy Show in Washington D.C., Tommy McFly was mid-interview with the Seinfeld star when Kesha ran up to him in an attempt to get some PDA.

"I'm Kesha! I love you so much. Can I give you a hug?" she squealed upon meeting the actor.