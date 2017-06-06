Ah, young love. Intoxicating, all-consuming and 10 or 15 years later...

What was that guy's name again?

But in the moment, it's all about that guy. And if you're Selena Gomez, and the world was along for the ride when you first fell in love, it doesn't even matter if you're not with him anymore. Because, as far as other people are concerned, that was your big relationship, the one after which everything you do will be portrayed as part of the aftermath of that breakup.

That's not relegated to just super-young love either. Ask Jennifer Anistonabout the world getting hung up on yesterday's relationship. But at least Jen was in her 30s, and she wasn't simultaneously growing up while married to Brad Pitt.

Selena, on the other hand, had it rough. She was barely 17 when she met 15-year-old Justin Bieberin 2009, after their managers arranged for them to make each other's acquaintance. It wasn't until February 2011 that they made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party, but they were both still teenagers.

Anyway, you know what happened next.