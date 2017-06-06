It's official: George Clooney and Amal Clooney are a mom and dad.

As the couple confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, they welcomed twins named Ella and Alexander Clooney. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the statement humorously concluded.

Jokes aside, this moment marks a major milestone for the first-time parents, particularly the Oscar winner, who maintained for many years that he didn't really plan on becoming a dad. However, after meeting his future wife, it all fell into place. "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then it seemed like the next step," he previously explained to E! News.