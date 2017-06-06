It's official: George Clooney and Amal Clooney are a mom and dad.
As the couple confirmed in a statement on Tuesday, they welcomed twins named Ella and Alexander Clooney. "George is sedated and should recover in a few days," the statement humorously concluded.
Jokes aside, this moment marks a major milestone for the first-time parents, particularly the Oscar winner, who maintained for many years that he didn't really plan on becoming a dad. However, after meeting his future wife, it all fell into place. "I didn't know that we'd have kids. I was very happy that we were going to get married and then it seemed like the next step," he previously explained to E! News.
Now that they're a family of four, the acclaimed barrister and movie star are adjusting their lives to accommodate their two new babies. For starters, the globetrotting pair has decided on their U.K. house as home base for the time being. While it's not set in stone that the children will attend grade school in Britain, there' plenty of time for George and Amal to make that decision.
The house won't only serve as their main home, but also as an office for Amal. "She plans to be back at work around six months after giving birth, but her schedule will be greatly different than before," a source told E! News. "A lot of time spent working at home. She has a great office set up at the Sonning house."
While it's not uncommon for famous parents to enlist the help of a nanny, that won't be the case for Mr. and Mrs. Clooney. As E! News learned, they won't hire a live-in or full-time nanny. Instead, they'll have a night nurse to help set a sleeping schedule just for the beginning. Amal's mom, journalist Baria Alamuddin, has expressed that she would like to be involved, too.
Beyond the initial logistics, living across the pond may offer the star couple a touch more privacy thousands of miles away from the Hollywood spotlight.
Ultimately, it's the start of an exciting chapter for the new family.
Congratulations George and Amal!