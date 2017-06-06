One month down, forever to go!

Time is just flying by for Brie Bella, who is ringing in her first month of motherhood with baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson today. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share a precious mother-daughter picture to commemorate the milestone occasion. "Can't believe my little bird is one month old," the 33-year-old mama wrote.

The WWE Superstar, who welcomed her first child with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) four weeks ago on May 9, also shared an adorable video update on mom life on her YouTube channel. And of course, little Birdie had to make a special cameo!