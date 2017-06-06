OMG! Watch Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry React to His Mom's Mortifying Underwear Story: "You Could See Her Butt"
One month down, forever to go!
Time is just flying by for Brie Bella, who is ringing in her first month of motherhood with baby girl Birdie Joe Danielson today. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram to share a precious mother-daughter picture to commemorate the milestone occasion. "Can't believe my little bird is one month old," the 33-year-old mama wrote.
The WWE Superstar, who welcomed her first child with husband Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) four weeks ago on May 9, also shared an adorable video update on mom life on her YouTube channel. And of course, little Birdie had to make a special cameo!
"It's crazy because as I look at her, I think of how lucky I am to have a really calm, easy baby," Brie gushed. "Even though I will say in the last week she's gotten a little more fussy. Like, when she wants something, she lets you know, where before it was kind of like she really didn't. It's crazy how it's kind of changed almost, like her personality is stronger."
The proud mama continued, "It's cute because now she'll give me these eyebrows and this really strong look if she wants something or if she's not satisfied, but I've been lucky for how calm she is."
The Total Divas star also couldn't hold back her enthusiasm in the candid clip as she talked about Birdie's progress.
"She's been so good to me," Brie confessed. "She pees a lot, which I know is so good with her hydration, poops a lot, so I've been lucky with all that. But it's just crazy. We go day by day and today it's 107 [degrees], so we're stuck in our house again. Birdie, they really don't want her going out yet. I'm like dying to take her out, but I guess just another day in Casa de Danielson."
While Brie seems to taking motherhood all in stride, she also revealed one her biggest surprises so far.
"People say you lose your hair breastfeeding. I really haven't, except I've lost my eyelashes!" she said. Look at how short they are! Since I've been breastfeeding, it's like my eyelashes are going. It's so bizarre. I used to have long eyelashes and the last three weeks they're going, so a couple more weeks I might have no eyelashes."
However, something tells us Brie won't mind that too much with her little girl by her side!
Total Bellas season 2 premieres this fall, only on E!