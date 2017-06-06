The Chew's Daphne Oz Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Instagram
Daphne Oz has a bun in the oven.
On ABC's The Chew Tuesday, the co-hosts played a game in which they read a series of statements you might say at a summer party and then interpreted what they really mean. When it was Oz's turn, she said, "That sangria looks so good, but I'm on a cleanse this week." So, what did that mean? "Essentially, 'I'm pregnant,'" she revealed. "But really—I'm pregnant!"
Co-hosts Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon congratulated the mom-to-be on the exciting news and gave her a few hugs. A thrilled Hall repeated, "I knew it! I knew it!"
After making the announcement on live TV, Oz updated her Instagram with a photo of herself kissing husband John Jovanovic. "Party of 5!! John and I are overjoyed to be adding to our family with a baby girl later this winter," she wrote in the caption. "Philo and JJ will be the best big siblings!! I know lots of you guessed, and I could not wait to tell you!! Exciting times ahead!"
The pair wed in 2010 and welcomed daughter Philomena "Philo" Bijou Jovanovic, four years later on Feb. 26, 2014. Their son, Jovan Jr.—nicknamed "John-John"—arrived on Oct. 21, 2015.
Oz did not reveal whether she knows the sex of Baby No. 3.