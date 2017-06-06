George and Amal Clooney Aren't Alone: Here Are 12 Other Stars Who Named Their Kids Alexander or Ella

George Clooney and Amal Clooney just announced they have officially become parents to twins.

As luck would have it, the couple welcomed a little boy, Alexander and a little girl, Ella.

The new parents released an official statement, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

With celebrity baby names being all the buzz, here are 12 other celebrities who thought Alexander and Ella were perfect names too!

Alex Rodriguez, Natasha, Ella

Drew Hallowell\/Getty Images

Ella Alexander & Natasha Alexander – Alex Rodriguez

The baseball legend attended a presentation honoring his work with his two daughters.

Remy Alexander, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper

Instagram

Remington Alexander Blackstock – Kelly Clarkson

The Grammy-award winning artist celebrated her little boy's first birthday in April.

Otis Alexander, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde, Chance the Rapper

Instagram

Otis Alexander – Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis

The two stars spent their holiday season as a family with Chance the Rapper.

Christine Taylor, Ella Olivia Stiller, Ben Stiller

Dimitrios Kambouris\/Getty Images

Ella Olivia - Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor

The two actors accompanied their daughter to the opening night of Groundhog Day on Broadway.

Kelly Preston, John Travolta, Ella Bleu Travolta

Kevork Djansezian\/Getty Images

Ella Bleu - John Travolta & Kelly Preston

The two stars are accompanied by their daughter at the 2013 Oscars Governors Ball.

Rhea Durham, Ella Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg, Governors Awards

Frazer Harrison\/Getty Images

Ella Rae – Mark Wahlberg & Rhea Durham

The family attended the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards together.

Alexander Pete Schreiber, Liev Schreiber, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Naomi Watts

Instagram

Alexander Pete – Naomi Watts & Live Schrieber

The family was all smiles while meeting Lin Manuel Miranda after seeing the Tony-award winning musical Hamilton.

Ella Sofia Gordon, Jeff Gordon

Instagram

Ella Sofia – Jeff Gordon

"Look who came to work with Papa this weekend," the Nascar driver captioned this photo on Instagram. "Future broadcaster? @NASCARONFOX."

Annette Bening, Ella Beatty, Warren Beatty

Gabriel Olsen\/Getty Images

Ella - Warren Beatty & Annette Beatty

The three family members stood hand-in-hand while attending a screening of 20th Century Women.

Kate Moore, Ella Kole Moore, Justin Moore

Jason Merritt\/Getty Images for dcp

Ella Kole - Justin Moore & Kate Moore

The country singer brought his wife and oldest daughter to the 2014 American Country Countdown.

Ella Loren, Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James

Instagram

Ella Loren - Tika Sumpter & Nicholas James

The The Haves and the Have Nots stars welcomed their first baby girl together in the fall.

Zac Brown, Shelly Brown, Alex

Instagram

Alexander Frost - Zac Brown & Shelly Brown

The lead singer of the Zac Brown Band is a lucky man to have these two by his side.

E! News previously reported that George and Amal plan on taking care of their newborn twins in the U.K. for the first few years of their lives before making any big moves. 

Congratulations to George and Amal on their two new bundles of joy!

