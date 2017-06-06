George Clooney and Amal Clooney just announced they have officially become parents to twins.

As luck would have it, the couple welcomed a little boy, Alexander and a little girl, Ella.

The new parents released an official statement, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

