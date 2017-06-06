George Clooney and Amal Clooney just announced they have officially become parents to twins.
As luck would have it, the couple welcomed a little boy, Alexander and a little girl, Ella.
The new parents released an official statement, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
With celebrity baby names being all the buzz, here are 12 other celebrities who thought Alexander and Ella were perfect names too!
The baseball legend attended a presentation honoring his work with his two daughters.
The Grammy-award winning artist celebrated her little boy's first birthday in April.
The two stars spent their holiday season as a family with Chance the Rapper.
The two actors accompanied their daughter to the opening night of Groundhog Day on Broadway.
The two stars are accompanied by their daughter at the 2013 Oscars Governors Ball.
The family attended the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 2014 Governors Awards together.
The family was all smiles while meeting Lin Manuel Miranda after seeing the Tony-award winning musical Hamilton.
"Look who came to work with Papa this weekend," the Nascar driver captioned this photo on Instagram. "Future broadcaster? @NASCARONFOX."
The three family members stood hand-in-hand while attending a screening of 20th Century Women.
The country singer brought his wife and oldest daughter to the 2014 American Country Countdown.
The The Haves and the Have Nots stars welcomed their first baby girl together in the fall.
The lead singer of the Zac Brown Band is a lucky man to have these two by his side.
E! News previously reported that George and Amal plan on taking care of their newborn twins in the U.K. for the first few years of their lives before making any big moves.
Congratulations to George and Amal on their two new bundles of joy!