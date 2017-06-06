EXCLUSIVE!

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Want to Help Kourtney Find a New Man...on Farmers Only Dating Website!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Liam Payne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Anniversary

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Bahamas Vacation Comes With a $440,000 Price Tag

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Not Speaking

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kourtney Kardashian is back in the (dating) game!

Thanks to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the 38-year-old mama is looking for the love of a handsome cowboy on the internet in this hilarious sneak peek from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale. But there's just one catch: She has no idea!

"So, we know how you love to just go to a farm and want to move to a farm, so we signed you up on Farmers Only dating website," Kim reveals to her at lunch. LOL!

"Hell to the no!" Kourt replies.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

"We already did it," Khloe reveals. Oops!

"You guys are the biggest losers ever!" Kourtney tells them. "You think I like farmers only?"

"You always say you want to move to a farm," Khloe argues.

"Yeah, with a hot f--king guy!" Kourt responds.

Watch

Khloe Kardashian & Kris Jenner Prank Kourtney at Lunch

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK 1314

E!

She continues, "You guys, do you know what I like? Khloe, I just told you about my night last night and you think that I need some help?"

Oh, Kourt, is there something you need to tell Kim? Find out if she'll spill her little secret in the scene above!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kourtney Kardashian , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again