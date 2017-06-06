Kourtney Kardashian is back in the (dating) game!
Thanks to Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, the 38-year-old mama is looking for the love of a handsome cowboy on the internet in this hilarious sneak peek from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians season finale. But there's just one catch: She has no idea!
"So, we know how you love to just go to a farm and want to move to a farm, so we signed you up on Farmers Only dating website," Kim reveals to her at lunch. LOL!
"Hell to the no!" Kourt replies.
"We already did it," Khloe reveals. Oops!
"You guys are the biggest losers ever!" Kourtney tells them. "You think I like farmers only?"
"You always say you want to move to a farm," Khloe argues.
"Yeah, with a hot f--king guy!" Kourt responds.
E!
She continues, "You guys, do you know what I like? Khloe, I just told you about my night last night and you think that I need some help?"
Oh, Kourt, is there something you need to tell Kim? Find out if she'll spill her little secret in the scene above!
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!