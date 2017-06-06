Ryan Lochte Contemplated Suicide After 2016 Rio Olympics

In ESPN the Magazine's June 12 World Fame Issue, Olympian Ryan Lochte reveals that he contemplated committing suicide following his highly public scandal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Last August, the 32-year-old swimmer falsely claimed that he and Team USA swimmers Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and James Feigen were robbed at gunpoint at a gas station in Brazil. He was admittedly "hammered" at the time, as he'd been celebrating their win; Lochte later confessed he didn't remember all the details of the night. After returning to the Olympic Village, Lochte exaggerated the story to his mom, who later told the media that Lochte had been robbed at gunpoint. He repeated the story on NBC's Today—and before long, his lies got the best of him.

"After Rio, I was probably the most hated person in the world. There were a couple of points where I was crying, thinking, 'If I go to bed and never wake up, fine,'" the swimmer says, confirming that he considered contemplating suicide. "I was about to hang up my entire life."