Josh Duggar Seeks to Join Sisters' Privacy Lawsuit

Josh Duggar is seeking to join his sisters' newly filed lawsuit.

Less than a month after Jill, Jessa, Jinger and Joy Duggar filed a lawsuit against Springdale, Ark. Washington County, Ark., police and county officials and InTouch publishers, their older brother has officially requested to be included.

According to the court documents obtained by E! News, the lawsuit stems from the 2006 investigation into claims that Josh, at the time a minor, had inappropriate sexual contact with some of his sisters years earlier.

As the suit details, InTouch allegedly submitted a request under the Freedom of Information Act for copies of the offense report, incident report and other investigation documents and subsequently published articles about the investigation in 2015. The siblings have since issued this lawsuit, claiming that, as minors at the time, they were advised their statements would remain confidential and only available to law enforcement. The lawsuit also claims that releasing the records was in violation of Arkansas codes.