George Clooney can officially add "dad" to his resume!

The actor's wife gave birth to twins on Tuesday, a boy and a girl named Alexander and Ella.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a statement. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

At 56-years-old, there's no denying the once notorious bachelor is a little bit on the later side of life when it comes to welcoming his first children—and for that reason, his friends have made him the brunt of their jokes.