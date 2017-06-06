George Clooney can officially add "dad" to his resume!
The actor's wife gave birth to twins on Tuesday, a boy and a girl named Alexander and Ella.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a statement. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
At 56-years-old, there's no denying the once notorious bachelor is a little bit on the later side of life when it comes to welcoming his first children—and for that reason, his friends have made him the brunt of their jokes.
Ever since the famous couple's pregnancy hit headlines in February, George's friends just couldn't help themselves from joking around about him becoming a dad.
In fact, when George opened up about Amal's pregnancy for the first time, he dished how his "supportive" pals reacted when he told them the news.
"It got really quiet," he recalled. "And they all just started making baby crying noises, and the whole table just busted up laughing."
But amusement aside, his pals always seemed to note that he's bound to be a great dad, no matter his age.
For example, Matt Damon told E! News that any conversation about starting a family was a "total nonstarter" for George up until he met Amal. However, the actor couldn't help but gush over his friend following her pregnancy announcement.
"She's spectacular. They're gonna be—those kids are really lucky," he said on the Today Show. "He'll be great [as a dad]. He's just, you know, he's so smart, he's so loving. He's gonna be great."
Damon also joked about the fact that he won't be the twins' only pseudo-Uncle in Hollywood.
"Those kids are gonna have a lot of uncles," he told E! News. "George has a lot of really great, great, great friends. Those kids...are lucky enough to have those two parents but they'll have a lot of uncles and aunts."
George's longtime pal Julia Roberts reiterated Damon's sentiments.
"It's gonna be so fun. They are a great couple, and I think they don't need advice from me or anybody else," she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.
The actress—who has three kids of her own, including a set of twins—did, however, paint a perfectly accurate picture of what parenthood is like for the first few weeks.
"Also, you know, nobody's there with you at 3 o'clock in the morning when you're just going, 'What am I doing? Where did they come from and when are they going?'" she said. "And then you sort of, you get through it and you figure it out and everybody does and it's a trial and error and a whole lot of tears and it's amazing."
George's Casamigos partner Rande Gerber and his wife Cindy Crawford agreed with Roberts in noting George and Amal are perfectly capable of parenting without anyone's input.
"He doesn't ask for advice. He doesn't need advice," Gerber assured E! News last month. "He will do just fine."
We also caught up with the couple in March when they first commented on the pregnancy news.
"I'm very excited. Obviously we're friends of parenthood. I think it's incredible for George and it really took Amal, I think," Crawford told us. "She's just so amazing and they're just so happy. It just seemed like a natural next step."
She continued, "It was like all of a sudden he might get married and he might have a family. It's incredible. We are very excited for them."
With two children of their own, we had to know if the couple would give any parenting tips...like in the diapering realm?
Gerber joked, "I'm not sure he'll be changing diapers," to which Crawford quipped, "By the way, you don't know how to do diapers!" LOL!
Needless to say, if George and Amal need any help his friends will certainly have their back. But by the sounds of it, the new parents will be just fine.