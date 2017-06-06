Orange Is the New Black returns for its fifth season on Friday, June 9. It's been a year since we last checked in on the prisoners of Litchfield and four since the show debuted on Netflix back in 2013, so it's understandable you may be foggy when it comes to events of the previous four seasons. Netflix is here to help with Orange Is the New Black: Unraveled. And to make it even better, it's cute as hell.
In the video below, get reacquainted with the events of seasons past. Who knew a bloody tampon sandwich could be made adorable? Well, it is when it's made of felt! Even Pornstache's (Pablo Schreiber) nefarious doings may make you say, "Awww!"
Unraveling each season of OITNB. pic.twitter.com/XBNy0F4YCs— Orange Is the New... (@OITNB) June 6, 2017
Warning, there are major spoilers for seasons past.
One thing that is not made easier in this cutesy little video is the death of Poussey (Samira Wiley), which happened at the end of season four. Her little doll eyes closing are too much!
The new season picks up right where season four ended: the prison was in turmoil and a riot had erupted. Daya (Dascha Polanco) had a gun to a guard's head—fade to black. Season five will take place over the course of three days and before you ask, "What can happen in three days?" A lot can happen during a prison riot over the course of three days.
"The new season of Orange Is the New Black is lit," Laverne Cox previously told E! News. "There's prison riots, it's mayhem, it manages to be funny. We're mourning, it's deep and it's good—and you're going to gag."
Need we say more?
Orange Is the New Black season five drops on Friday, June 9 on Netflix.