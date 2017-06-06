Orange Is the New Black returns for its fifth season on Friday, June 9. It's been a year since we last checked in on the prisoners of Litchfield and four since the show debuted on Netflix back in 2013, so it's understandable you may be foggy when it comes to events of the previous four seasons. Netflix is here to help with Orange Is the New Black: Unraveled. And to make it even better, it's cute as hell.

In the video below, get reacquainted with the events of seasons past. Who knew a bloody tampon sandwich could be made adorable? Well, it is when it's made of felt! Even Pornstache's (Pablo Schreiber) nefarious doings may make you say, "Awww!"