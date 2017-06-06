Amal Clooney Gives Birth: A Look Back at Her Chic Maternity Style

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

Amal Clooney

A huge congratulations are in order for George Clooney and Amal Clooney: They've welcomed their twins into the world!

E! News confirmed the actor's wife gave birth Tuesday morning to a son and a daughter named Alexander and Ella.

"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a statement. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."

We're so excited to hear all about the twins in what's bound to be an exciting future for the family.

But while we can't wait to find out about the milestones and the sweet family moments, we're most excited about the taste Alexander and Ella are sure to inherit from their fashionable mama.

Ever since she began dating George, Amal has always topped the list of the Hollywood's most stylish—even throughout her pregnancy!

From beautiful maternity gowns for a night on the red carpet to casual styles that perfectly accented her growing bump, the new mama's pregnancy style was always so chic.

Scroll down below to see for yourself...

Amal Clooney

Casual Trip

Amal trades in the designer clothes for a more casual but still chic look while jetting out of NY.

Amal Clooney

Splash of Sun

Rather than let the cold weather get her down, the lawyer opted for a sunny yellow dress and coat combo from Bottega Veneta for her U.N. speech. 

Amal Clooney

Pretty in Pink

The brunette beaty looks pretty in pink while wearing a Bottega Veneta pink cashmere coat and velvet dress from the Bottega Veneta Cruise 2017 collection.

Amal Clooney

U.N. Chic

The human rights attorney sports a vintage Christian Dior by Yves Saint Laurent skirtsuit, Fendi handbag and Salvatore Ferragamo pumps as she attends a U.N. event on International Women's Day.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Striped Lace

Few women could pull off this Giambattista Valli jacket and buckle pumps.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Feathered Beauty

The lawyer wears a custom three-toned Atelier Versace couture feathered gown while attending the César Award with George Clooney.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Black and White Chic

The lawyer looks gorgeous as she and George Clooney step out in Paris.

Amal Clooney

Seeing Red

Amal covers her bump in a long red Stella McCartney fall-winter 2017 coat.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney, Pregnancy Fashion

Flower Power

In early October 2016, Amal stuns in these comfy silk palazzo pants from Ossie Clark. 

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Mellow Yellow

By late October, the lawyer's fit figure hadn't changed a bit! Those embroidered Alice + Olivia jeans are still giving us serious '70s vibes...

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Barely There Baby Bump

Hosting a special screening at The Clooney Foundation For Justice, the human rights attorney and activist finally started to show in early January, choosing a black floral Dolce & Gabbana shift dress to camouflage her bump.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Pregnancy Fashion

Back in Black

With the exception of a pop of pattern thanks to her leopard boots, Amal's figure is totally hidden in layers of black and including her black Altuzarra hobo bag.

George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Pregnancy Fashion

From Head to Faux

The mom-to-be is seen here arriving at LAX, looking cozy (and covered up) in a graphic sweater and faux-fur collared Adam Lippes coat.

Congratulations again to the new mama and hubby George!

