A huge congratulations are in order for George Clooney and Amal Clooney: They've welcomed their twins into the world!
E! News confirmed the actor's wife gave birth Tuesday morning to a son and a daughter named Alexander and Ella.
"This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives," a rep told E! News in a statement. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."
We're so excited to hear all about the twins in what's bound to be an exciting future for the family.
But while we can't wait to find out about the milestones and the sweet family moments, we're most excited about the taste Alexander and Ella are sure to inherit from their fashionable mama.
Ever since she began dating George, Amal has always topped the list of the Hollywood's most stylish—even throughout her pregnancy!
From beautiful maternity gowns for a night on the red carpet to casual styles that perfectly accented her growing bump, the new mama's pregnancy style was always so chic.
Congratulations again to the new mama and hubby George!