We're so excited to hear all about the twins in what's bound to be an exciting future for the family.

But while we can't wait to find out about the milestones and the sweet family moments, we're most excited about the taste Alexander and Ella are sure to inherit from their fashionable mama.

Ever since she began dating George, Amal has always topped the list of the Hollywood's most stylish—even throughout her pregnancy!

From beautiful maternity gowns for a night on the red carpet to casual styles that perfectly accented her growing bump, the new mama's pregnancy style was always so chic.

Scroll down below to see for yourself...