All together now: Almost Paradise!
The time has come, Bachelor Nation, to once again enter a world of talking animals, crab-infested waters and endless booze. Yes, Bachelor in Paradise season four is upon us, and ABC has officially revealed the line-up of the franchise's most eligible cast-offs that will be part of the original cast when the ABC reality hit premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
As expected, the roster is stacked with ladies from Nick Viall's most recent season of The Bachelor, including Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters and runner-up Raven Gates. Plus, there are some ofJoJo Fletcher's send-offs from the previous season of The Bachelorette, like runner-up Robby Hayes. It remains to be seen just how many of Rachel Lindsay's suitors from the current season will be heading to Mexico, but there's already one on the list: DeMario Jackson, he of "Who's this?!" fame.
Oh, and back for another shot at love from last season? Amanda Stanton, who went through a contentious break-up with Josh Murray after their engagement last season.
Here is the full line-up of BIP's original season four cast, with new contestants arriving each episode to shake things up. (Remember: There are currently more women than men, which is par for the course on the spinoff as roses are handed out in each episode, with two contestants being ousted from the beach.)
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)
Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel)
Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)
Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Life in paradise is sweet!!!#BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/ONoJjdB10j— Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) June 3, 2017
And don't worry, there will be another returning fan-favorite: Jorge, the bartender, as series creator Mike Fleiss tweeted a photo of the beloved drink-maker behind the bar from the set on June 3. Of course, Chris Harrison will be back in action as the host/Paradise overlord.
Season three of Bachelor in Paradise ended with three engaged couples, though only one of the pairs is still together: Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. In season two, Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper found love, with their wedding being filmed by ABC as part of a Bachelor special. They are currently expecting their first child.
Can't get enough Bachelor in Paradise? Well, head to the E! News Facebook page at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT as we're hanging with Chad Johnson, the infamous BIP and Bachelorette vet, to discuss the new cast and get his predictions on who will be hooking up in Mexico!
Bachelor in Paradise returns on Tuesday, Aug. 8 on ABC.