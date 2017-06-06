All together now: Almost Paradise!

The time has come, Bachelor Nation, to once again enter a world of talking animals, crab-infested waters and endless booze. Yes, Bachelor in Paradise season four is upon us, and ABC has officially revealed the line-up of the franchise's most eligible cast-offs that will be part of the original cast when the ABC reality hit premieres on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

As expected, the roster is stacked with ladies from Nick Viall's most recent season of The Bachelor, including Corinne Olympios, Alexis Waters and runner-up Raven Gates. Plus, there are some ofJoJo Fletcher's send-offs from the previous season of The Bachelorette, like runner-up Robby Hayes. It remains to be seen just how many of Rachel Lindsay's suitors from the current season will be heading to Mexico, but there's already one on the list: DeMario Jackson, he of "Who's this?!" fame.

Oh, and back for another shot at love from last season? Amanda Stanton, who went through a contentious break-up with Josh Murray after their engagement last season.