Stick around for Eichner pitching other shows he wants to see starring pop stars, like a detective series starring Michelle Branch. And props to the woman who refuses to objectify Ventimiglia. That takes courage. But we have to ask: How did Eichner manage to find the only people not in the world watching This Is Us?

What can you expect from season two of This Is Us?

"I know we'll find out how Jack dies and I know we'll see it," Sterling K. Brown revealed to E! News at NBCUniversal's 2017 Upfront. "Don't cry yet! I can't tell you exactly when it will happen...it will happen this season."

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and there's already a season three order in place. Don't fret.

