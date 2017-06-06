The Today Show is celebrating "Love Your Body Week," which is already a very personal topic...but things were taken to another level of emotional on Tuesday when the hosts' children were involved.

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie all shared letters for their daughters about loving themselves and their bodies no matter what. Their words were intimate, sweet and powerful, and needless to say, brought the waterworks.

"My Dearest Vale," Savannah began. "I'm writing this letter to you because we are doing a series called, 'Love Your Body' week. I will confess just to you: That is something I have never been very good at doing. But I'm hoping I can teach you to be different."