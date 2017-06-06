We didn't think it was possible, but Faith Hill and Tim McGraw just made us fall even more in love with them.

The couple released the music video for their latest single, "Speak to a Girl," which they debuted in March ahead of performing it for the first time live at the 2017 ACM Awards.

Despite the fact that they've been together for nearly 21 years, the video proves this country couple's love is just as strong as ever, taking us into the intimate moments of their romance and giving us a steamy glimpse at why they've lasted (and continued to last) so long.