We didn't think it was possible, but Faith Hill and Tim McGraw just made us fall even more in love with them.
The couple released the music video for their latest single, "Speak to a Girl," which they debuted in March ahead of performing it for the first time live at the 2017 ACM Awards.
Despite the fact that they've been together for nearly 21 years, the video proves this country couple's love is just as strong as ever, taking us into the intimate moments of their romance and giving us a steamy glimpse at why they've lasted (and continued to last) so long.
Opening with a kiss and moving on to making out on a turquoise couch and caressing each other in a barn, the pair certainly knows how to bring the sexy...Though we're not so sure how their three daughters—Gracie Katherine, 20, Maggie Elizabeth, 18, and Audrey Caroline, 15—feel about it all!
However, the message of the song overall is probably something the girls are proud of. Tim and Faith sing about the way a man should treat and speak to a woman, confirming that a relationship is not about money or pride—and considering their run, we should probably listen.
Meanwhile, although the couple have sung together since 1997, "Speak to a Girl" is just one of the hits coming from their first-ever duets album. The untitled project is due out later this year.
Currently, the couple are on their conjoined Soul 2 Soul tour.