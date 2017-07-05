Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome a Baby Boy

Welcome to the wonderful world of parenthood, Lauren Conrad and William Tell!

The couple welcomed a son this afternoon, E! News can confirm. "He's here!" The Hills star shared on Instagram. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"

The handsome boy was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and the entire family is doing great.

"I'll be taking a little bit of a step back from the site over the next few weeks as we adjust to life as a family of three (five, if you count [our dogs] Chloe and Fitz of course…," Conrad shared on her personal website. "I'll still be blogging here and there when I can, bringing you updates from my life as a new mom."

This is the first child for Conrad and Tell, who got married on Sept. 13, 2014 in California. On Jan. 1, 2017, Conrad announced via Instagram that she and her husband were expecting a baby.

From the moment she tied the knot, Conrad was inundated with baby questions. "I have found that it's easiest to just have a simple answer ready for when you are asked about children," the fashion designer blogged in May. "That way you aren't blindsided and have to come up with an answer on the spot. If you're comfortable with sharing your personal reasons why, then by all means go for it. But if you want to take the more private route, answers like 'when I'm ready, you'll be the first to know' or 'I'll tell you when the time is right' work too. My answer was always, 'We are just enjoying being married right now.' Because, well, that was the truth."