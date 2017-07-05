Lauren Conrad and William Tell Welcome a Baby Boy

Welcome to the wonderful world of parenthood, Lauren Conrad and William Tell!
The couple welcomed a son this afternoon, E! News can confirm. "He's here!" The Hills star shared on Instagram. "We're so excited to welcome Liam James Tell into the world!"
The handsome boy was born weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and the entire family is doing great.
"I'll be taking a little bit of a step back from the site over the next few weeks as we adjust to life as a family of three (five, if you count [our dogs] Chloe and Fitz of course…," Conrad shared on her personal website. "I'll still be blogging here and there when I can, bringing you updates from my life as a new mom."
This is the first child for Conrad and Tell, who got married on Sept. 13, 2014 in California. On Jan. 1, 2017, Conrad announced via Instagram that she and her husband were expecting a baby.
From the moment she tied the knot, Conrad was inundated with baby questions. "I have found that it's easiest to just have a simple answer ready for when you are asked about children," the fashion designer blogged in May. "That way you aren't blindsided and have to come up with an answer on the spot. If you're comfortable with sharing your personal reasons why, then by all means go for it. But if you want to take the more private route, answers like 'when I'm ready, you'll be the first to know' or 'I'll tell you when the time is right' work too. My answer was always, 'We are just enjoying being married right now.' Because, well, that was the truth."
Even so, Conrad's former MTV colleagues are in the midst of a baby boom.
Two of her Hills co-stars, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port, are currently pregnant, and two of her Laguna Beach co-stars, Taylor Cole Simshauser and Talan Torriero, are also expecting kids.
In early June, Conrad told People she and Tell, an associate at Ziffren Brittenham LLP, were getting antsy to meet their baby boy. "I think the most exciting thing is just to meet your tiny person that you've been growing for so long," the fashion designer said. "Up until now, they're kind of a mystery to you, so I think we're just really excited to meet our new family member."
As she awaited her son's arrival, Conrad stayed busy with her fashion empire. On June 7, her latest collection, LC Lauren Conrad Maternity, debuted online and in Kohl's stores nationwide.
"I was so excited to do this category, but I wanted to wait until I felt confident designing, like I had experienced maternity as a category myself," Conrad explained. "It was really nice to go in to this while I was trying to figure out my own maternity style, so I really wanted to make sure that the aesthetic of this line was very cohesive with the existing LC Lauren Conrad collection."
Conrad told the July issues of Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby that she "really wanted" to have a boy. "My friends have said, 'Have a plan, but don't be so committed that you're unwilling to change if you need to.' I'm not worried about the pain that comes with giving birth," she told the magazines. "Maybe I'm just naïve, but it's pretty low on my list of concerns. I feel like women have been doing this forever."
People was first to report Conrad's delivery.