Go ahead and name your favorite scripted network show. How about reality? OK, now pick your favorite basic cable show reality show, lifestyle series and scripted offering. Now name your favorite cable TV show. But wait, how about your favorite streaming show? Sorry, don't forget your favorite mobile show. Tired? So are we.
We're in the era of peak TV—there's a show for everyone. Peak TV can be both overwhelming and guilt-inducing. You haven't watched The Leftovers and it's already over? We're with you. You still haven't gotten ton the train to Gillead for The Handmaid's Tale? We hear you. You got halfway through Master of None season two, but never started back up? We feel you.
Below, take a look at TV Scoop's guilty peak TV confessions. Don't judge us. Entries are from:
Tierney Bricker (TB)
Chris Harnick (CH)
Lauren Piester (LP)
Hulu
Starring Aaron Paul, Hugh Dancy and Michelle Monaghan, this cult drama (with some twisty fantasy elements) delivered a strong first season. Season two featured Kathleen Turner, Melanie Griffith, Eve Plumb (The Brady Bunch's Jan Brady!) and what I can only assume are more twists—all elements that would grab my attention. Call this one a victim of peak TV. —CH
Netflix
Jessica Jones sounds like it would be exactly my jam, but I've found that I'm just never in the mood for any of the Netflix Marvel shows. They're all a little darker and grittier than I want to feel at any given time. —LP
HBO
Somehow after just an episode into season two of this three-season HBO series, I fell off. What's to blame? The series' overall emotional heaviness? Peak TV? Both? Given all the raves about the finale, I'm coming back for you, Carrie Coon. —CH
Article continues below
Netflix
Aziz Ansari's Emmy-winning Netflix comedy about struggling actor Dev is easily digested while tackling a myriad of topics from religion to parents. Season one was a solid character arc and I started season two, but, well, stopped. I blame this one on having a significant other who doesn't watch. —CH
Netflix
I made it through about half of the first season before deciding I didn't like Netflix's political drama, but that doesn't change how guilty I feel every time a new season comes out and everyone's all excited about the latest adventures of that guy who talks to the camera a lot.—LP
Universal Television
Mindy Kaling's small screen romcom features some of the best one-liners on TV in any given episode, but somehow I have fallen behind. Peak TV? A Hulu membership lapse? There is serious guilt here. —CH
Article continues below
NBC
Andrea Martin is a national treasure. Pair her with the jokes of Tracey Wigfield and the executive producing prowess of Tina Fey and Great News sounds like must-watch TV. I'm sorry for keeping you waiting, I'm coming for you, Great News. —CH
FX
The Americans is such a good show, as everyone always says, but when it's your job to watch TV, it's hard to find time to watch shows that require your undivided attention, which this show absolutely does. It's been at the top of my list of shows to watch for several years now, so hopefully someday I'll get to it.—LP
NBC
I always have preferred dramas over comedies, so The Good Place was one of those pilots I really enjoyed but then never continued watching...a decision I can add to a long list of regrets that includes thinking blue eye shadow was a good look in middle school. —TB
Article continues below
Hulu
It just seems so dark and depressing?! But here for the reinvention of Alexis Bledel, who knew Rory Gilmore had it in her?—TB
HBO
I watch Game of Thrones. Is that not enough these days? (No. No, it is not.) —TB
FX
I always complain about having no time to watch quality TV shows. And yet...I am caught up on every Real Housewives franchise and most Bravo shows. I am a human garbage disposal and I have no excuses. —TB
Article continues below
BBC America
I loved the first few seasons of the BBC America sci-fi series, but at some point, I got a little too confused and had to put the show aside to catch up with later. Hopefully later will come before the end of the this summer's final season.—LP
Netflix
It's very weird that I have yet to watch Netflix's breakout hit when you consider I read the YA book it's based on right after it was released! And I like Selena Gomez! Alas, I've become the nerd who fell asleep at the sleepover early, missing the show all the cool kids are obsessed with. But at least I can always pull the "But did you read the book?" card? —TB
HBO
I've loved every episode I've watched, but everything the fearless Julia Louis Dreyfus does on this HBO comedy gives me secondhand anxiety so I can't binge it in the way that I want to. That means I've fallen behind, and as real life has become stranger than fiction in the politics department, I've fallen even further behind. Maybe I'll catch up in 2020.—LP
Article continues below
Tell us in the comments below which TV shows you feel guilty about falling off of or not starting yet.
Remember: This is a safe space!