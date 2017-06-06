Go ahead and name your favorite scripted network show. How about reality? OK, now pick your favorite basic cable show reality show, lifestyle series and scripted offering. Now name your favorite cable TV show. But wait, how about your favorite streaming show? Sorry, don't forget your favorite mobile show. Tired? So are we.

We're in the era of peak TV—there's a show for everyone. Peak TV can be both overwhelming and guilt-inducing. You haven't watched The Leftovers and it's already over? We're with you. You still haven't gotten ton the train to Gillead for The Handmaid's Tale? We hear you. You got halfway through Master of None season two, but never started back up? We feel you.